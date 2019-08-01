I don't know about you, but my favorite part of summer is the excuse to eat ice cream 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's nothing better (or more satisfying) than a cold scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day, which is why I'm going to be enthusiastically visiting Baskin-Robbins to snag Baskin-Robbin's August 2019 offerings throughout the entire month. If you're a fan of Oreo or if you love non-dairy ice cream flavors, Baskin-Robbins is definitely the place to be during the last dog days of summer.

Each month, Baskin-Robbins introduces a flavor of the month that steals the show for the next 30 or so days, and each month I get a little too excited reading about it. Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month for August 2019 is Oreo Mudslide, according to the brand's July 31 press release, and this scoop features chocolatey, Oreo-infused mudslide-flavored ice cream, actual Oreo pieces, and fudge ribbon swirls. Talk about an Oreo-lovers dream. While the Oreo Mudslide probably tastes perfect as a scoop on its own, a Baskin-Robbins press release also suggests trying it blended into a Cappuccino Blast, which brings together Oreo Mudslide with espresso ice cream and chocolate syrup drizzle and is topped off with whipped cream, chocolate syrup drizzle, and Oreo cookie pieces.

But don't take my word for it, take a look at the Oreo Mudslide Cappuccino Blast for yourself:

The Oreo Mudslide isn't the only sweet treat coming out of the ice cream chain in August. According to the release, on Sunday, Aug. 4, Baskin-Robbins will host a Non-Dairy Sampling Day for guests to try complimentary 1-ounce samples of Baskin-Robbins' new vegan flavors, which include Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme, both of which are made with a coconut oil and almond butter base. Customers can get a 1-ounce free sample from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time at participating stores on Aug. 4, while supplies last.

According to the July 24 release announcing the flavors, the Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is a non-dairy, cookie dough-flavored ice cream with cookie dough pieces, chocolate chips, and a chocolate fudge ribbon and is perfect for people who love the combination of chocolate and cookies. The Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme is a little more chocolate intensive, which you could have probably guessed from its name. It's a chocolate-flavored, non-dairy ice cream which contains semi-sweet chocolate chips and a chocolate fudge ribbon. Not only is the Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme vegan, It's also gluten free. According to the press release, Baskin-Robbins has been working on these flavors since 2017.

Throughout August, guests will also have to opportunity to donate to the Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation as part of its Community Cones Program. Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbin talked about the impact of these donations in a press release sent to Elite Daily. Austin said:

This month, we hope that guests not only enjoy our decadently delicious Oreo Mudslide flavor of the month, but also help us make a difference in their local community.

During the program, funds will be raised for grants to local organizations like children’s hospitals, food banks, camps for kids with illnesses and after-school nutrition programs. Plus, guests who donate will receive special offers and discounts for future in-store purchases.

Ice cream and supporting a good cause? Sounds like a win-win to me!