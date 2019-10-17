I remember playing with my Barbie doll like it was yesterday. And now, Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is on Airbnb, giving fans like me and you a chance to live out those fantasies IRL. You may have never imagined you'd be able to check into the Malibu Dreamhouse and experience the luxurious lounge chairs and brightly-colored patios for yourself. But you can actually stay at this stunning oceanfront home on the coast of California.

You might be thinking about what you're going to wear, or the kinds of pics you can take poolside. Personally, I'm wondering what it's like to slip down the slide on the side of the house in the morning and dance with my besties under the palm trees. Does it feel like a commercial for Barbie or the scenarios I used to put my plastic dolls in on Saturday afternoons? I sure hope so. The only way to find out is to leap into the dreamy world of this fashionable and entrepreneurial woman who recently added "Airbnb host" to her lengthy resumé.

First things first: Staying at this home is very exclusive. Barbie is only listing her Dreamhouse on Airbnb for a one-time, two-night stay, for four guests who are looking to walk in her fabulous shoes. The listing will be available for booking on Oct. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. PDT.

The two-night stay will take place soon after from Sunday, Oct. 27 to Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. During that time, you'll be treated to entertainment, special guest visits, and amenities. You'll be able to swim in the infinity pool that has gorgeous views, and relax in the personal cinema or hobby studio when you need a break from all the fun and games. You can also check out Barbie's walk-in closet where she keeps her chic clothes, and gaze at the gallery wall that showcases this women's incredible accomplishments.

When the sun begins to set, you may enjoy a tasty meal on the dining patio or in the fully-stocked kitchen. You might laugh with your besties and think about how lucky you are to have scored this experience. (The press release does note that the waterslide won't be on-site.)

Within the two days, the press release also states you'll have a meet-and-greet with Jen Atkin and hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective who will give you a total hair makeover. You'll try your hand at fencing and take a one-on-one lesson with fencing medalist, Ibtihaj Muhammad. You and your besties will learn how to cook during an interactive lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef. In addition, you'll leave the Dreamhouse grounds for a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center, led by Jill Meyers, a pilot and aerospace engineer.

The best part? Everything will only cost you $60 per night (plus taxes and fees), thanks to Barbie and her celebration of her 60th anniversary. For $60, you get to jam to a giant stereo on the patio of Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse, sleep in a bedroom that's worthy of a catalogue, and check items off your bucket list that might've not even been on the list in the first place.

The only thing you need to do is make sure you're on Airbnb on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT so you can snag the reservation. But before then, get a sneak peek into the entire home and read more about what you can expect on Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb listing. She notes that this exclusive stay isn't a contest, but I'm still sending lots of luck your way.