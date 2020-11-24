Like a true politician, Barack Obama managed to respond to Jimmy Kimmel’s question about sex with Michelle without divulging much at all. The topic came up when Jimmy asked Barack a question he had previously been able to get an answer to from Michelle. “So, a personal question: I asked this question of your wife — I interviewed her in Tacoma last year — and she told me that, she said, ‘The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer and I will tell you a story.’ But I haven’t seen her,” Jimmy began during the Nov. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So, on the night you did kill bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?”

Yep. He really went there. Barack didn't immediately jump to answer the question — first, he stalled by asking if Michelle really said she'd answer it eventually. Jimmy confirmed that she did and continued to press on by telling the former president what inspired him to ask the question. "When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting, ‘USA! USA! USA!’ I had an image in my head," he said.

At that point, Barack sort of caved. “I suspect that she was asleep,” he finally said. “‘Cause the truth of the matter is, most of the time by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing. So, Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”

When Jimmy jokingly called Barack out for "sidestepping" his question, Barack joked that “It’s not an excuse, it’s a lament."

While Barack was hesitant to go into detail about his sex life with Michelle, he hasn't been holding back on discussing the toll his presidency took on their marriage. Per People, he recounted in his new memoir, A Promised Land:

There were nights when, lying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.

DOUG MILLS/AFP/Getty Images

Thankfully, the two seem to have reached a better place since he left office. During a Nov. 23 interview with People, he revealed Michelle "has been more relaxed and more joyful since we left office" and that leaving office has given them the freedom "to just enjoy the deep love that comes with a marriage this long. But also to be friends again."

Happy for these two!