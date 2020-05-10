Leave it to Barack Obama to craft the perfect Mother's Day post that celebrates his wife, Michelle. Barack Obama's Mother's Day Instagram features the two lovebirds in a candid moment, and a very sweet message. Check out Barack's sweet tribute to Michelle for this year's holiday.

Barack shared an Instagram photo for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, along with the caption, "Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama."

The tribute was underscored Michelle's love and care for her two daughters, Sasha and Malia. Barack's own mother, Ann Dunham, died in 1995 of ovarian cancer.

Prior to Barack's post, Michelle shared her own Mother's Day tribute in an Instagram post on Friday, May 8, calling her mom, Marian Robinson, her "rock" and "best friend." The post features throwback photos of her family as well as a clip from her new Netflix documentary, Becoming. "As we head into Mother’s Day weekend, I’m reflecting on the lessons that my mom taught me and my brother Craig over the years," Michelle wrote on Instagram. She continued on, "When we were growing up, she always gave us the space to ask questions and share our ideas. And she always took us seriously, carefully considering what we had to say and responding with thoughtful questions, and plenty of encouragement."

After honoring her mother, Michelle also shared a heartfelt message to everyone struggling with having to be distant from their mothers and other loved ones on Mother's Day. "I'm sure that many of you would rather be out of the house, spending this day with your mom or whomever fills that role in your life. I feel that too," she admitted in her message, stating her mission to reach out to all the mothers in her life who need some extra love right now.

This Mother's Day comes just a couple days after Michelle's documentary, Becoming, premiered on Netflix on May 6. The documentary is inspired by Michelle's best-selling memoir of the same name, which details everything from her childhood growing up in the South Side of Chicago to her life now. The fan-favorite book sold over 11.5 million copies in the first year of its publication. You can catch Becoming on Netflix now.