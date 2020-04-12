As much of the country rang in Easter Sunday in self-quarantine, the former president and first lady took to social media to reflect on how celebrating the holiday might look different for many people this year. Instead of focusing on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the current reality, Barack Obama’s Easter 2020 tweet chose to look ahead to the future and a "better day to come." TBH, it's the hopeful message that we all need to hear.

As many worshippers adjusted their Passover and Easter traditions this year while continuing to practice social distancing, President Obama took to Twitter on Sunday, April 12 to acknowledge many peoples' strange new reality and share a message of hope for when this is all over.

"Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same," he shared with his followers. "For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter." Along with the message, he shared a throwback photo of his family.

Meanwhile, former first lady Michelle Obama, who recently revealed that the whole family is quarantining together as their daughters Sasha and Malia are now taking their college courses online, headed to Instagram to reflect on how she's been feeling a new "sense of gratitude" amidst all the change this year.

"As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past," she wrote.

She continued:

This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted. And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives.

Mrs. Obama then welcomed her followers to chime in with how they typically love to celebrate these holidays and if they'll be making any changes this year, like doing a Zoom call with their families or watching a religious service online.

"What are your favorite Easter or Passover traditions and how do you plan on keeping them alive this year? I would love to hear all about them in the comments," she wrote.

If you're celebrating Passover or Easter, chances are that your festivities might look a little different this year. However, the Obamas' Easter messages are a reminder that we're all in this together and any changes to tradition are only temporary as we look towards "better days ahead."