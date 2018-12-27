In this day and age, it's never been more important to have role models to look up to. For some, it may be their parents. For others, it may be their favorite athletes or celebrities. However, it looks like for America, it's a United States president — former, that is. According to a 2018 Gallup poll, Barack Obama is America's most admired man, but the runner-up is kind of a surprise.

According to a 2018 poll from Gallup, President Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the 11th year in a row, while his successor President Donald Trump has been named the second most admired man in America. Obama's winning streak means that he has been the most admired man in America all throughout Trump's presidency, as well as throughout his presidential campaign. Let's face it, being highly admired for 11 years in a row is an impressive feat. If Obama can clinch this victory next year as well, then he'll match Dwight Eisenhower for most times being most admired man.

As for most admired woman, it couldn't have been more fitting. According to Gallup, former first lady Michelle Obama has been named most admired woman in America, which means that Hillary Clinton's 16-year run has officially come to a close. So basically, both the Obamas are legitimately the most admired people in the country. Dare I say, #relationshipgoals?

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

To be fair, these impressive titles are pretty earned. As of recently, Michelle Obama has been making headlines as she travels around the country promoting her new autobiography, Becoming. In her memoir, Michelle Obama discusses her journey growing up in the South Side of Chicago and her journey into, during, and out of the White House. As of Thursday, Dec. 27, the book holds a five star rating on Amazon with over 2,000 customer reviews.

As for President Obama, it looks like he's enjoying some much deserved rest and relaxation since finishing his presidency. However, just because he's out of the White House doesn't mean he's stopped making appearances where they matter most. On Dec. 19, President Obama celebrated the holiday season by visiting the Washington Children’s National Health System in Washington, D.C. Adorned in a festive Santa hat, Obama walked down the halls greeting patients and employees while passing out toys and other treats. Not to exaggerate, but the video will probably melt your heart. However, this isn't the first time Obama has made a surprise appearance to bring some joy into children's hearts. In December 2017, Obama visited the Boys and Girls Club in a similar fashion, and the reaction from the kids was just as priceless as this year's. This may be the most heartwarming holiday tradition I've ever seen.

The Obamas' placement on the Gallup poll may not surprise many, but what may surprise you is President Trump's ranking, which is second. According to a Gallup poll from the beginning of December, Trump's approval rate was the lowest it's been since last February. However, according to the most recent poll from Gallup, his rating has gone up slightly by two points. That being the case, it'll be interesting to see how this second most admired man title will impact future rankings.

Politics aside for a moment, let's take a moment to appreciate the role models in our lives. No matter who they may be, show some appreciation today.