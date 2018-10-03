There are some days when you truly think love is dead. Like the days where you hear couples like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split up. But then there are other days where you're reminded that love is most definitely alive. And today, Wednesday, Oct. 3, is one of those days. America's former first couple is celebrating a special occasion, and it's a big one. Barack and Michelle Obama's tweets about their 26-year wedding anniversary will seriously give you hope.

The Obamas got married on Oct. 3, 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois. After they said "I do," they held a party for family and friends at the South Shore Cultural Center. And now, 26 years later, the couple is happy and healthy, with two beautiful daughters and two terms at the White House under their belt.

After all this time, these two still share so much love — and thanks to social media, we get to share in their love, too. President Obama was the first to commemorate the date with his wife, taking to Twitter to write,

Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.

Mrs. Obama echoed the same sentiments to her husband less than 20 minutes later, writing in a reply to his tweet,

Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.

Can you even handle this? I barely can read these two tweets without shedding a tear.

Barack and Michelle Obama been pretty open about their love for one another, and have spoken about their trip to the altar a bunch. Back in March 2008, Michelle told The New Yorker about how Barack proposed at a restaurant in Chicago. She said,

He took me out to a nice dinner under the guise of celebrating the fact that he had finished the bar ... And he got me into one of these discussions again, where, you know, he sort of just led me down there and got fired up and it’s like you’ve got blah blah blah blah, and then dessert comes out, the tray comes out, and there’s a ring!

And, just four months ago, Michelle shared a really sweet story about Barack on their wedding day on Instagram. She wrote,

You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.

I'm not crying, you are. OK, I'm definitely crying. Congrats to 26 years, Mr. and Mrs. Obama!