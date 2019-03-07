In case you haven't heard, Friday, March 8 is International Women's Day. The celebratory day honors women across the globe and is a staple event of the Women's Right's movement. Business and brands across the country are pitching in to do their part to celebrate the event, including one of my favorite cupcake places. Baked by Melissa's International Women's Day 2019 celebration is giving back a portion of all net proceeds to a charity that empowers girls. This is totally something I can get behind. Whether you've got a sweet tooth or you're just craving cupcakes, you can feel good about your next purchase from Baked by Melissa.

On Friday, March 8, Baked by Melissa will donate 10 percent of all net sales in honor of International Women's Day, according to the company. The net proceeds from all online, retail, and business-to-business sales will be donated to Girl's Inc., according to Baked by Melissa. If you're not already familiar with Girl's Inc, it is a nonprofit that's headquartered in New York. The goal of the organization is to inspire "all girls to be strong, smart, and bold," according to the Girl's Inc. website.

It's super easy to place an online order, too. All you have to do is visit the Baked by Melissa website and add the cupcakes to your cart. You can choose from nationwide shipping, Manhattan delivery, or free in-store pick up, according to Baked by Melissa. Just a note that delivery in NYC is only available for addresses below 110th street. There are a total of 14 Baked by Melissa locations in the New York City area.

Baked by Melissa is a badass, female-owned cupcake shop based out of New York City. It was started by Melissa Ben-Ishay and features all sorts of delicious goodies like mini-cupcakes, bite-sized treats, and cakes. As someone whose enjoyed more than a few cupcakes from Baked by Melissa before, I can vouch that these cupcakes are among some of the tastiest that I've ever had.

If you're not sure what to order, check out Baked by Melissa's latest and greatest spring cupcakes. You can order the spring cupcakes in packs of 25, 50, and 100. Each order includes Baked by Melissa's handcrafted cupcakes in 12 scrumptious flavors like Cookies and Cream, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Cookie Dough, Triple Chocolate Fudge, and more. I'm so hungry writing this and really wish I had these cupcakes already in front of me.

Courtesy of Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa also has several different kinds of limited-edition St. Patrick's Day cupcakes. The Irish-inspired cupcakes are available from Monday, March 4 to Sunday, March 17, per Baked by Melissa.

If you're looking for a fun way to wash down your cupcakes, check out this International Women's Day celebration from SodaStream. The carbonated drink company is releasing a special "SHE" Women's Day bottle just in time for International Women's Day. The best part? All of the proceeds from the bottle will be donated to female empowerment organizations and programs. Pretty cool, right? SodaStream's “She” bottle features unique packaging that shares the stories of women who have made a difference in the world. The 1-liter bottle retails for $24.99 and can be purchased on the SodaStream website, according to the company.

Courtesy of SodaStream

I'm all about products that make a difference in the lives of others. It's so awesome to see companies and brands backing International Women's Day. It's a great way to give back and help support the organizations that do phenomenal work.