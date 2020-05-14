Bad Bunny has been an open book about nearly every part of his life except for his relationship with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri. The Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper has been dating Berlingeri since 2017, but stayed mum about her until their first real public appearance at a February 2020 basketball game in Los Angeles. Now, it seems quarantine is making him feel the love. Bad Bunny’s quote about Gabriela Berlingeri in Rolling Stone’s June 2020 issue makes it clear she makes him incredibly happy.

“Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?” Bad Bunny asked Rolling Stone. “No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.” When asked why they went public after keeping their relationship under wraps for so long, he said, “I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.” He said they met for the first time at a restaurant in Puerto Rico when he was out to dinner with his dad and brother.

Berlingeri, a 26-year-old jewelry designer, has made appearances on Bad Bunny’s Instagram posts since they started quarantining together at an Airbnb in Puerto Rico in March. She also made a cameo in his song “En Casita” off his new album Las Que No Iban A Salir, which dropped on May 10, and single-handedly took all the photos for his Rolling Stone profile (including the cover) in quarantine. Bad Bunny told the publication she also recorded references for J.Lo’s vocals on his song with the singer, “Te Gusté.”

In a March 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he confirmed he’s in love and said the most important qualities he looks for in relationships are honesty and trust. “The most important thing is to always be yourself, be open and honest,” he said. “Because when you pretend to be someone you’re not, the relationship won’t work at the end of the day. Because when that person finally gets to know who you really are, perhaps you’re not who they were looking for. So, you’ve got to be honest from the beginning yourself, not pretend to be someone you’re not to please someone else.”

Looks like he’s definitely found that in Berlingeri. Here’s hoping fans see a lot more of her in years to come!