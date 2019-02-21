OK, yes, she's pretty much going through the messiest, most public breakup of all time right now, but there is one silver lining to the whole Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods debacle. Bachelor Nation has basically indicated that they would love for Khloe Kardashian to be the next bachelorette, and hi, I'm living for it. Unfortunately, Kardashian herself hasn't expressed any interest, but like, stranger things have happened!

So, how did this all start? Well, Mike Fleiss, the creator and executive producer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, recently tweeted that the production teams behind the shows are searching for a new lead for The Bachelorette. After posting his initial tweet about finding the next lead, Fleiss really piqued the interest of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans (who I can only assume have a strong overlap with The Bachelorette fans) by sending a follow-up tweet that said, “@khloekardashian is very much in contention… Stay tuned #TheBachelorette.”

Oh my gosh! You can bet your bottom dollar we're going to stay tuned, Mike Fleiss! TBH, I don't even regularly watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but if Kardashian was the lead, I'd be tuning in every single Monday without fail. Needless to say, people loved the idea. Celebrities loved it so much that they were chiming in to show their support. Amanda Stanton replied, "Please can you make this happen?!"

Sarah Hyland also took to Instagram to chime in her support for the potential new pick.

For those of you who haven't been in the loop about what's going on with Kardashian, 34, news broke earlier this week that her boyfriend and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, 27, reportedly cheated on her by hooking up with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 17. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams but did not hear back.

Other reports from insiders claim that Thompson reportedly "admitted to" hooking up with Woods at the party when Kardashian reportedly confronted him about it on Monday (Feb. 18). Us Weekly reports the two have reportedly been broken up since the reported conversation. As for Woods, multiple sources reportedly told Us Weekly on Feb. 20 that the model reportedly moved out of Jenner's house as the news of her rumored betrayal started making headlines.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The other person who is probably deeply affected by this news is Jenner, who may have just lost her best friend in the world. "It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend," one insider told Us. “[Kylie] doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly can’t, because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Needless to say, Kardashian is reportedly "not mad" at her 21-year-old sister for her best friend's behavior, but sources tell Us Weekly that she is reportedly "completely devastated" by the harrowing news.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson, on the other hand, is reportedly not quite as heart-broken. “Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting.”

Here's to hoping Kardashian finds a way to move forward and find happiness, whether or not that happiness is on The Bachelorette!