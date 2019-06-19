Before there was Arie Luyendyk Jr. switching fiancées, there was Bachelor Sean Lowe forming a solid love connection with his contestant and eventual wife Catherine Giudici. To this day, Sean is the only Bachelor in the franchise to marry his first Final Rose pick, and he and Catherine now have two sons. If this pair are the king and queen of Bachelor Nation, their sons are the little princes, but there's another "royal" baby on the way. Bachelor couple Sean and Catherine are expecting baby number three, so it's about time they look into some rose-themed onesies.

The pair announced Catherine's pregnancy on June 19 via Instagram photos showing them with their sons Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 13 months, as Catherine places a hand on her growing baby bump. In his post, Season 17 Bachelor Sean wrote, "The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?" Catherine chose to take a more visual approach in her announcement, posting a series of family-themed emojis before writing, "#PartyofFive."

After falling in love and getting engaged on The Bachelor, Sean and Catherine were married in a televised ceremony on Jan. 26, 2014. They welcomed firstborn Samuel in July 2016 and had their second child Isaiah in May 2018. In addition to running a furniture line together, Catherine and Sean are known for poking fun at each other over social media, and Sean even tweeted one of his frequent dad jokes to celebrate Catherine's pregnancy, joking, "We’re having a third baby because I’m a glutton for punishment and my wife can’t keep her hands off of me."

In 2018, Sean talked with E! News about having another child, saying, "We know we want to adopt at least one child, but at the same time I would love to see what a biological daughter would look like because hopefully it would look like [Catherine]."

The couple were always open to expanding their family, but in a new interview with PEOPLE, Catherine revealed that the timing of her third pregnancy was unexpected. "It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours,” the card company owner said. “I was like, ‘I just had one of these!’ Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out. It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”

The Lowe baby isn't the only Bachelor Nation addition arriving soon. Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting their second child in August 2019, while fellow Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass recently announced they're welcoming a second child in November. Sean's fellow Bachelorette contestant Arie also just became a dad for the first time when his wife Lauren gave birth to daughter Alessi Ren in May. The Lowes haven't released a due date for their child yet, but given when Catherine learned she was pregnant, fans can likely expect him or her to arrive in December 2019 or January 2020. It's a Bachelor baby boom!

Congrats to Sean, Catherine, and big brothers Samuel and Isaiah. I'm looking forward to the start of this party of five!