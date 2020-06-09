Baby Yoda's Real Name May Be Revealed In 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

Baby Yoda is the most popular character to come out of the Star Wars franchise since BB-8. But unlike the round metal ball of attitude, the little green tyke has a significant issue. He doesn't have a name. The show refers to the character as "The Child," a counterpoint to his costar, known as "The Mandalorian." But where Mando at least has an on-screen nickname, "Baby Yoda" merely has the fan-applied moniker. Now, rumor has it that in The Mandalorian Season 2, Baby Yoda's real name may be revealed.

Fans have known there is a name for The Child for a while now. Showrunner Jon Favreau admitted as much after the show's first season drew to a close. Moreover, the season finale set Mando on a quest to find Baby Yoda's home planet and take him there for safety. That suggested fans will most likely learn his real name if and when The Child makes it home.

But just because fans knew the character has a real name, and that Season 2 will center around his journey home, didn't necessarily mean a reveal right away. Baby Yoda's name could be a mystery to be drawn out until Season 3 or longer. But in a new interview, director Sam Hargrave, who worked as the second unit director on The Mandalorian Season 2, suggests fans are closer to learning Baby Yoda's name than fans might think.

Speaking with Collider, Hargrave admitted that as part of working on the second season of the series, he learned Baby Yoda's real name.

Yes, I know the name of The Child. I carry that secret. It’s a very heavy burden.

Does this confirm the rest of the world will learn the truth when The Mandalorian Season 2 arrives? Not so fast. Even though it certainly sounds promising, Hargrave isn't the only one who has worked on the show who knows The Child's name. Back in January of 2020, Taika Waititi also admitted he was part of this elite club.

I knew that people would be talking about Baby Yoda, but I also know Baby Yoda’s real name. So if you’re gonna do me a favor, please stop calling him Baby Yoda.

Waititi directed The Mandalorian Season 1 finale, which did not reveal The Child's name. So perhaps, despite Hargrave's insider information, the secret will remain hidden for another year.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is currently on track to premiere in October of 2020 on Disney+.