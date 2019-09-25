Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on Day 3 of their royal tour in South Africa, and I am loving every single minute of it. It's been a while since we got to see so many pics of the royal couple, and I am seriously obsessed with every single one of them. On Sept. 25, the duo even brought along a plus-one when they went to meet anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxash. It was their five-month-old son, Archie, and he totally stole the show, you guys! The kid is seriously adorable, but also looks kind of... familiar? You better brace yourselves, fam, because Baby Archie's baby photos vs. Prince Harry's are legit mind-blowing.

According to People, the big meeting went down at The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, with Archie looking dapper as all h-e-double-hockey-sticks in his light blue overalls and matching booties.

"You like me, don't you?" Thandeka reportedly joked to him. "You like the ladies better, don't you? He's going to be a ladies' man."

Sounds a little like dear old dad back in his heyday, dontcha think?

Speaking of which, there's no denying that Archie is pretty much the spitting image of Prince Harry as a baby.

Here's a pic of li'l Archie on Sept. 25:

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here's Prince Harry with Princess Diana at roughly the same age:

Mike Forster/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

Total twins, right? So wild! And fans on Twitter seem to agree.

Check out some of these tweets about the resemblance between Archie and Prince Harry as a baby:

Case closed, y'all!

Meanwhile, before the big meeting, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a bunch of videos of Archie on the way to meet Archbishop Tutu on their Sussex Royal Instagram Story. In the clips, the sweet trio walked outside as Meghan carried Archie.

"Arch meets Archie!" the royal couple captioned the first clip.

Instagram/SussexRoyal

In another vid, Harry put his arm around Meghan, and then leaned over to tell his son, "You get to meet Arch!" Archie then started laughing, which made his parents laugh, and the whole thing is such a sweet vibe.

Watch it all go down here:

I can't with all this royal cuteness!

During the meeting, Thandeka presented Meghan, Archie, and Harry with a basket full of gifts including a pair of framed photographs for Prince Harry of his mother Princess Diana’s meeting with Nelson Mandela in Cape Town in 1997; a set of signed children’s books for Archie written by the Archbishop; a children’s songbook; a copy of the Book of Joy signed by both the Dalai Lama and the Archbishop; a set of recyclable lap-desks from the Tutu Desk Campaign, and a matching pair of beaded bracelets handmade by members of Ikamva Labantu.

Next up for the trip, according to CNN: Harry will head off to Botswana, while Meghan will visit the Woodstock Exchange to meet with female entrepreneurs and investors working in the tech industry. Little Archie will stay in Cape Town with his mama, and then the entire fam will reunite in Johannesburg early next week.

Fingers crossed for more adorable videos!