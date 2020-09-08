Your big summer travel plans may have been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Away is giving you a reason to refresh your luggage to prepare for when you can jet-set again. The company known for its modern suitcases is having its first-ever sale, which means you can score coveted items like The Carry-On, for up to 50% off its regular price. Here's what to know about Away's September 2020 luggage sale, so you can score you deep discounts on suitcases, bags, and other travel essentials.

Away announced its inaugural sale, aptly called "We're Having A Sale," on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and according to an email from the company sent to Elite Daily, the sale will run from Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Tuesday, Sept. 15. During the sale period, you can score up to 50% off regular prices on limited-edition items as well as Away's core baggage. The deals will all be available to shop online, as well as at Away's 12 retail stores. If you do shop in-store, be sure to follow the store's coronavirus safety precautions. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, you should avoid unnecessary errands, and wear a face covering if you must go out.

OK, back to the sale: Go-to items like the Bigger Carry-On, The Backpack, and The Longitude Tote — which, according to the brand, are favorites of Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, and Meghan Markle — will be majorly marked down during the sale. One of the deepest discounts is on The Latitude Tote, which regularly sells for $245. During the sale, Away is offering a 50% discount on the leather tote bag, which means you can score The Latitude Tote for $122.50, in any of the five available colors.

You can also score one of the brand's most popular carry-on bags, The Bigger Carry-On, which sells for $245, for up to 50% off. There's a graduated discount depending on which color your prefer, but The Bigger Carry-On in the following colors will sell for half-off ($122.50) during the sale: Amethyst, Minted, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, Jade, Mirror, Brick, Sand, White, Waterfront, Sandbar, and White.

Courtesy of Away

Some of the other discounts you can expect to see in the sale include:

Courtesy of Away

For most of the sale offers, the percentage off will depend on which color you choose, since some colors come with bigger discounts. If you're not familiar, Away is known for it's hard-shell roller carry-on bags, which come in an array of colors and include features like a built-in battery pack to charge your devices and 360-degree rolling wheels.

When it comes to using your new luggage, you may need to wait a while. As of Aug. 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus guidance suggests avoiding travel if you are sick, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and if it isn't essential. If you must fly, be sure to follow expert advice, which includes wearing a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth, keeping your distance from others, and washing or sanitizing your hands and the areas around you.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.