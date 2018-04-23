Avicii's Autopsy Report Has Been Released & It'll Have You Heartbroken All Over Again

As fans are still grappling with the sudden death of famed DJ Avicii, a new report is shedding more light on what happened. The prodigal artist, who was just 28-years old, died suddenly while vacationing with friends in Oman. While the details of the tragedy are still relatively scarce, Avicii’s autopsy report was released and fans are finally getting a clearer picture of the situation.

Avicii was found dead at the Muscat Hills Resort in Muscat, Oman on Friday, April 20. The DJ’s publicist, Diana Baron, announced the DJ’s death in a statement that read:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.

According to Swedish public broadcasting outlets, police in Oman conducted two autopsies on Avicii’s body and ruled out any form of foul play. Although this doesn’t exactly reveal what the cause of death was, it does provide some context for how this could have happened. In other words, Avicii may have died by accident or from natural causes. He did not, according to the report, die by someone else’s hand.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, what did happen? We’ll have to wait until the family releases an official cause of death, if they ever choose to do so. The body has since been cleared to return to Avicii’s native Sweden where fans observed a moment of silence on Saturday, April 21, to honor him.

It's possible that Avicii's failing health may have contributed to his untimely death. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, struggled with alcohol-related issues in years past. Those struggles led to severe health problems, including acute pancreatitis and having his gallbladder and appendix removed. His health struggles eventually prompted him to retire from touring.

During his lifetime, Avicii made it clear that being an artist on the EDM scene had taken a toll on him, his health, and his personal life. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Avicii talked about his health problems and stepping out of the spotlight:

To me it was something I had to do for my health. The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I'm more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He also talked about how freeing it was for him to reclaim his personal life amidst the stress of being an entertainer:

I just feel happy. I feel free at this point. Like I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time. This was obviously the hardest decision of my life so far. But so far it has paid off tremendously in terms of well-being for me. I'm happier than I have been in a very, very long time. Stress-free more than I have been in a very long time. I can't say I'm never going to have a show again. I just don't think I'm going to go back to the touring life.

Avicii was known for hits like “Levels,” “Wake Me Up,” and “Hey Brother.” He began producing music when he was just 16 and was a pioneer in the EDM world. As an artist and entertainer, Avicii brought electronic dance music to the mainstream and earned Grammy nominations for his work. News of his death came just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for Avīci (01).