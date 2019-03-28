When Avengers: Infinity War was released last year, there was a big to do when Disney decided to move the release date back a week. After months of saying it would arrive the last weekend in April in the UK and the first weekend in May in the US, someone realized this wouldn't fly. The spoilers were too big to stay on one side of the pond for an entire week. This is concerning. The Avengers: Endgame spoilers will apparently make the Infinity War ending look like peanuts, and it comes out in the UK a full day before the US.

It's a massive problem because trolls *exist* and will happily dive into people's DM's and spam them with unsuspecting spoilers, ruining the movie. And those are the ones being sneaky. Others are going to go on Facebook and Twitter and start posting things loud and proud.

Moreover, the Russo brothers, who directed both films, know this is a problem. Like certain episodes of Game of Thrones, theirs is a movie that works best when experienced with zero knowledge or expectations as to what will happen. So they're openly encouraging fans to stay off the internet until they've seen it.

Speaking to Box Office Pro, director Joe Russo says fans should expect another letter, like the one they wrote before Infinity War, pleading with fans to keep with the spirit of the movie and tell no one what happened.

I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.

Russo also believes the experience of seeing it opening weekend, in a room full of hardcore fans, will be worth it.

The best thing I think Marvel’s done is to galvanize the audience. It’s like a rock concert when you go to a Marvel movie on opening weekend... It’s going to be a unique and singular experience in movie history, and people are going to want to share that experience together—even more than Infinity War, frankly.

As for that epic three-hour runtime, Russo says it's necessary. The production tried cutting it down, but it didn't work.

[T]he water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time... On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.

The good news though, the trailers only show stuff from the beginning of the film, so most of those three hours are still unknown. Just stay off the internet until you see it.

Avengers: Endgame opens on Friday, April 26.