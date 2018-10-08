There are a ton of questions that Marvel fans have about next summer's Avengers 4, but Mark Ruffalo may have just answered the biggest one. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo teased viewers by living up to his reputation as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's loosest lips, and although NBC bleeped out what Ruffalo claimed to be the title of Avengers 4, some diehard fans were able to figure out the truth. Avengers 4 is titled Avengers: The Last Avenger, according to Mark Ruffalo at least.

The possible title reveal happened during Mark Ruffalo's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night. During his segment, Fallon pressed Ruffalo for any spoilers about Avengers 4, since Ruffalo has something of a reputation for revealing major details about the Marvel movies. Well, Ruffalo obliged and may have blurted out the actual title for Avengers 4, which is still officially untitled after its directors confirmed it would not be called Avengers: Infinity War — Part 2. Although NBC covered the potential spoiler with a bleep, some fans online were able to actually determine what Ruffalo had said. Check out the clip of Mark Ruffalo's segment on The Tonight Show below:

After that aired, some Marvel fans experienced in sound mixing were actually able to get around NBC's beep and reveal that Mark Ruffalo had said "The Last Avenger."

Now, of course, this could all have been one big bit, since Mark Ruffalo went on to joke about spoiling a huge Hulk fight scene right afterwards in the Tonight Show interview, but The Last Avenger actually would make a lot of sense as a possible title for Avengers 4. Since the upcoming movie will be the final Avengers film for most of the franchise's original stars, the title would be a nice farewell to Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the other actors whose contracts with Marvel are now up. It would also serve as a bookend for Captain America, since his first appearance in the MCU was in Captain America: The First Avenger.

If The Last Avenger really is the title for Avengers 4, then it likely confirms that Cap will be at the center of the movie. Fans are already guessing that Captain America will play a major role in the new movie, possibly even dying in the end, since Chris Evans made it clear that he is officially done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after this movie.

So, The Last Avenger really would make sense as the Avengers 4 title, but we still do not have an official word. There is also a rumor going around the fandom that the movie will be called Avengers: Annihilation, after the Russo brothers posted a photo featuring two As, as a reference to the Marvel comics arc of the same name.

All we have to go off of right now are rumors, but either The Last Avenger or Annihilation could make a ton of sense as the real name for Avengers 4, so don't be surprised if one of them is confirmed to be true in the next few months. Avengers 4 is slated for release on May 3, 2019.