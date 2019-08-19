Ava Max's "Torn" Lyrics Will Make You Want To Hit The Dance Floor

The artist that had you singing your truth (or maybe just me singing my truth) of being "sweet, but psycho," is back with another fun-filled track about relationships. Ava Max's last bop, "Sweet but Psycho," was one of the songs of the summer and received numerous accolades, like becoming 2x-platinum certified and spending three weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 because, well, it bangs. Don't act like you and your friends didn't belt the catchy tune during an impromptu dance party in the middle of wine night? That's why you gotta hear more of Max's new stuff. Ava Max's "Torn" lyrics and corresponding YouTube video got me ready to hit the dance floor, aka, my living room carpet, stat!

"Torn" is a disco-tinged bop that we can all relate to. It's all about hanging on to the best parts of a relationship in spite of the worst parts being, well, the absolute worst. For example, in the pre-chorus, Max sings:

You're contagious, baby / Love when you love me, hate me / The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately / You set the rain on fire / I wish the lows were higher / Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me

Hunty, when she said, "You set the rain on fire, I wish the lows were higher..." I felt that. In my core. Thanks, Ava. The platinum-blonde singer seemed to feel the same thing, sharing a little insight on the dance-floor-ready single in a statement shared with Elite Daily.

“Love and hate are two of the strongest emotions we feel in relationships," she said about the new track. "‘Torn’ explores the struggle between them that everyone can relate to." Facts. I'm still clutching my heart while simultaneously doing a two-step.

"I’m so excited to share my new single with the world! Keep your eyes peeled for the video coming soon...” she added. Can you just imagine what the video will look like? I can't wait either.

For now, peep the rest of the lyrics here:

VERSE 1

You, you take all of the li-li-light away

But, but then you give me fireworks

I, I think of leaving ni-ni-night and day

But, but then you always find the words

PRE-CHORUS

You're contagious, baby

Love when you love me, hate me

The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately

You set the rain on fire

I wish the lows were higher

Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me

CHORUS

Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

I can't get enough, can't take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

You dry my tears and make it pour

You show me love and give me war

I can't get enough, can't take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I'm torn

VERSE 2

I, I always want to run, run, run away

But, but then I crawl into your arms

It, it's like we're starting drama every day

But, but you know that's my favorite part

PRE-CHORUS

You're contagious, baby

Love when you love me, hate me

The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately

You set the rain on fire

I wish the lows were higher

Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me

CHORUS

Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

I can’t get enough, can't take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

You dry my tears and make it pour

You show me love and give me war

I can't get enough, can't take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I'm torn

POST-CHORUS

(Torn, baby I’m torn, torn)

(Torn, torn, baby I'm torn, torn)

BRIDGE

Torn from the pages out of our book

A beautiful tragedy

I'm torn in between heaven and hell

'Cause baby when I'm with you

I just don't know where I'd rather be!

CHORUS

Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door

Oh no, right now baby I'm torn (ooh!)

I can't get enough, can't take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I'm torn

You dry my tears and make it pour (oh)

You show me love and give me war

I can't get enough, can't take anymore (oh)

Oh no, right now baby I'm torn

Also, if you're obsessed with Ava Max and her asymmetrical bob like me, you should know she's literally just getting started. She'll be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show on Aug. 26 before possibly taking home a Moon Man for "Best New Artist." Wow, this girl is working as hard as my shimmying shoulders while listening to "Torn." Fam, get into it!