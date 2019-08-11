Ah, Leo season. It marks a time when the sun is powering you with radiance and strength, and your heart is burning with romance and creativity. No one can deny your strength during this time — and if they do, it doesn't matter because you know your strength on such a deep level that nothing can shake it. This is the energy Leo season is meant to instill in everyone. Yes, everyone has something to learn from Leo season... but it will be the absolute best for these zodiac signs the week of August 12, 2019: Aries, Leo, and Virgo.

This week begins with a powerfully energizing sun-Venus conjunction on Aug. 14 that's sure to overwhelm you with luxurious and glamorous feelings. Since Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and the sun rules over your confidence, you'll likely feel a boost in self-acceptance and positivity toward your relationships. However, by Aug. 15, your relationships may be marked by power struggles and harsh truths, considering that's the day of the full moon in Aquarius, which will form a testy opposition with Venus. Full moons are always a highly emotional and evocative time and they reveal deep truths you may have been previously unaware of. If you've been avoiding conflicts and pretending everything is fine, the full moon might just be a rude awakening when it comes to your love life, your social life, and your sense of self.

Luckily, it won't be able to completely dull these zodiac signs' shine. Here's what they have to look forward to:

Aries: You're Feeling More Creative And Exuberant Than Ever

With a sun-Venus conjunction lighting up your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this is a beautiful week to do something creative and fulfilling. Your eyes and ears are searching for deeper meanings and gorgeous connections, so harness this energy for something that will truly make an imprint on your heart. Connect with loved ones, go on a date, and keep things as light as you can.

When the full moon sends shockwaves throughout your 11th house of friends, however, you may be grappling with some harsh truths about the people you spend time with. Don't jump to conclusions so fast though.

Leo: You're Basking In Self-Love And Remembering Your Beauty

Your first house of self is on fire. The sun-Venus conjunction is reminding you of why you're so awesome. Any self-doubt you've been harboring or negative pressure you've been placing on yourself can be overpowered by the energy, so focus on putting your wellbeing first and counting your blessings. You can't grow past your flaws if you can't honor your strengths.

There may be relationship turmoil this week, however, as the full moon focuses its sights on your seventh house of partnerships. Let this show you any toxic patterns you or your partner are contributing to so that you can work on them.

Virgo: You're Receiving A Boost Of Energy And Focus

As of Aug. 18, Mars — planet of vitality and strength — enters Virgo, thus leaving you with a punch of motivation and energy. You've been reflecting on your spirit and feeling the need to spend time alone with the sun and Venus in your 12th house of spirituality and solitude. It hasn't made it easy for you to push forward in your career or your personal life, but now, this transit is going to give you some more pep in your step.

However, the full moon will reveal how you've been procrastinating and how you can become better organized, as it takes place in your sixth house of daily routine and work.