If you despise having to wait five to seven days for your online clothing orders to arrive then man, have I got news for you. ASOS now offers next-day delivery, which means you'll be able to rock your newly purchased outfits within 24 hours of adding them to your cart. Thanks to the opening of its 1-million square foot warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018, the British retailer is now able to get goods to its U.S. fans in record time. You see it, you like it, you want it, you got it. What a time to be alive!

Right now, next-day delivery is only available in select cities along the East and West Coasts. If you live in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Portland, Oregon, consider yourself lucky. Normally, it'll cost you $14.99 to $19.99 based on where you're located, but on Thursday, July 15, ASOS is running a special offer where next-day delivery to the above territories is only $5 for orders made before 3 p.m. ET. Need a new going out look for the weekend or a last-minute dress for that Saturday wedding you're attending? ASOS has got you covered.

If you're nowhere near any of the aforementioned cities, fear not — ASOS offers another ace shipping deal that ensures you can get your purchase in lightning speed. If you sign up for premier delivery for $19, you'll get unlimited two-day shipping for an entire year, no minimum order amount required. This deal is a total steal, so do yourself a favor and register now.

To get you excited for the upcoming shipping deal, I picked out eight ASOS standouts that I'd love to have in time for the weekend. What will you be copping?

Garden Party

ASOS DESIGN Tie Front Mini Sundress With Cut Out in Floral Print $21 | ASOS Buy Now

Playful print, lots of ruffles, and a cutout for optimum coolness? Sounds like the perfect summer dress to me.

Channel Orange

ASOS 4505 Sports Bra with Mesh Back and Strap Detail $29 | ASOS Buy Now

Nothing will get you amped up for your workout like an electric orange sports bra! You can even buy matching leggings for maximal energy and brightness.

Big Cat Energy

New Look Leopard Print Denim Skirt $25 | ASOS Buy Now

By now, you're probably aware that the silk leopard midi skirt is basically the trendy item of summer 2019. Mix things up a bit by opting for the print in mini denim form. It'll allow for maximal breeze during the remainder of the hot weather and will transition over to fall seamlessly when paired with tights.

Put A Ring On It

ASOS DESIGN Talitha Chunky Ring Flatforms $56 | ASOS Buy Now

I love a chunky black sandal and this pair boasts silver metal hardware for a super elevated effect.

I Want Candy

ASOS DESIGN Stripe Crochet Knitted Cami with Button Detail $35 | ASOS Buy Now

This pastel-hued top screams sweetness and has a bit of a dreamy quality thanks to its crochet fabric.

LBS

ASOS DESIGN Recycled Paneled Deep V Plunge Swimsuit in Black $29 | ASOS Buy Now

Because you can never go wrong with a sexy black one-piece.

For The Frill Of It

ASOS DESIGN Sweetheart Broderie Mini Dress with Elasticated Waist $56 | ASOS Buy Now

This is the most perfect white summer dress I've ever seen thanks to its ruffles, eyelets, and puffed sleeves. I'd pair it with black boots and a black leather lariat necklace for a bit of a Western vibe.

Shady Lady

Quay Australia Omen Round Sunglasses in Black $60 | ASOS Buy Now

What's a summer weekend without some cute sunnies?