If you’re like me, you’ve probably been spending at least part of your time doing some social isolation-induced online shopping (responsibly, of course). Sadly, sourcing your purchases from small business solely online is easier said than done, as tons of small shops might rely on foot traffic. But, purchasing clothes from independent outlets just got a little less complicated. Since April 2020, more than 80 new brands have joined ASOS Marketplace. The online market provides a space for independent and vintage sellers to get their creations into the hands of more people. Now, there are more shops than ever to check out.

The shelter-in-place orders began in March 2020 in the U.S., as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and many brick-and-mortar stores have closed their doors. Naturally, small business who relied heavily on in-person experiences took a heavy hit. As small businesses look for ways to shift their focus to online sales, ASOS has seen an increased demand to add more boutiques to its Marketplace. And, according to the brand, over the past two months, ASOS has grown its Marketplace with an almost 100% increase in new sellers since last year. But, the online store has taken further steps to help local shops. According to a press release from ASOS shared with Elite Daily, the brand has waived its monthly rental fee for both new and existing sellers to help them continue to sell during the lockdown.

ASOS

Shopping small and local businesses has been all over the news, but why? Well, even if you can't shop IRL, small businesses put a significant amount of money back into their communities, even more than chain stores, according to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. They also create more local jobs, can be more environmentally friendly, and make up about 95% of all US companies. Although the independent brand may not be located in your town or even your state, small businesses are an integral part of the economy. So, the next time you hear someone say that you should “stimulate the economy,” consider where you want your money to go.

Isabel Pavia/Moment/Getty Images

As of May 2020, ASOS Marketplace boasts over 800 small businesses from across the globe. Whether you’re searching for vintage goods or a unique look from an indie brand, ASOS Marketplace is filled with original pieces. The online seller has made it as uncomplicated as possible to support independent sellers. And by shopping small businesses, you can feel content knowing where your money is going. With more independent sellers to come, ASOS Marketplace makes it easy for you to shop smart.

If you decide to shop, be aware that ASOS continues following U.S. and UK government guidance with regards to the safety measures it's implemented for its employees in every aspect of the business. This means that any deliveries may take a bit longer than usual, and that the brand is working hard to ensure drivers leave packages in a secure space to ensure their health and safety, as well as yours. Click here to read all the brand's updates related to the coronavirus.