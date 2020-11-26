You've heard of 20% off Black Friday sales. You may have even heard of some 50% off deals. But hold onto your butts, because I'm about to blow your mind. ASOS' Black Friday 2020 sale features up to 70% off almost everything. Yes, that means you can get everything from gorgeous holiday dresses to trendy streetwear to cozy loungewear for as low as $14; it's practically the biggest fashion sale of the year. The deals will start on Nov. 26 and run through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, so you'll have five days to snag pretty much an entirely new wardrobe without breaking the bank.

ASOS started its Black Friday week with a warm-up sale that offered 20% off all ASOS Design (meaning ASOS-brand items) pieces, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Its Black Friday sale will span over 850 brands and feature thousands upon thousands of different styles. The clothing world will be entirely at your feet starting on Nov. 26. The best part is that it's all online, so you don't have to brave the cold or the crowds to score big. You may even want to do some holiday shopping (you know, in addition to buying everything for yourself) since the deals are too good to pass up on.

This site-wide jackpot is going to get a lot of traffic, and in my experience, great pieces on ASOS sell out fast. You'll have to be prepared to ensure you don't miss out a single moment of this bonanza. I personally plan on walking into the new year in fresh 'fits head-to-toe, courtesy of ASOS' amazing Black Friday finds below.

