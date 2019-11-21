As if you didn't already spend more money than you have on a monthly ASOS haul, prepare to do it yet again. ASOS' 2019 Black Friday sale is very much happening this year, with major deals on everything from fall-friendly sweaters and boots to stylish holiday looks. Let's be real, even if you don't drop your coin on ASOS on the regular, it's so tempting to splurge on clothes, shoes, and accessories in the winter months, with so many holiday parties and special occasions to attend. Thankfully, ASOS already positions all the trendiest brands in one place — and now, everything will be cheaper than it already was.

For Black Friday, ASOS isn't doing a sweeping percentage off across the site. Rather, starting Friday, Nov. 22, you'll have to peruse through and make your picks, because the the brand is marking down 850 brands over 10 days. My wallet and I got a little dizzy just typing that. This means sales not only on ASOS' original brands, like ASOS Design, ASOS 4505, or ASOS Edition, but also on your favorite outside brands like Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Monki, New Look, etc. The brand also mentions on their website to be particularly aware of the dates Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 2 — I think that means you can expect even bigger savings then.

If you're hoping to step into the holiday season in some fresh footwear, the ASOS DESIGN Respect Lace Up Kitten Heel Boots in Gray ($64, ASOS) are a trendy pick that can be dressed up or down:

Or, you can try out two boot trends with one cute style, courtesy of the RAID Roohi Black and Snake Mix Western Boots ($64, ASOS):

If you really want to save big, shopping holiday party attire is the move. The ASOS DESIGN Midi Dress with Batwing Sleeve and Wrap Waist in Scatter Sequin ($119, ASOS) is the perfect sparkly statement:

For an off-the-shoulder fit, the ASOS DESIGN Curve Velvet Long Sleeve Bardot Pleated Midi Dress in Oxblood ($80, ASOS) would look incredible paired with a great necklace and a lil' collarbone highlight:

Lastly, the ASOS DESIGN Velvet One Shoulder Midi Dress in Fuschia ($53, ASOS) is a sexy silhouette in a luxe jewel tone:

The above and more are all likely to be discounted during ASOS' Black Friday sale. To shop it all, head to the ASOS website on Nov. 22 to start seeing some savings.