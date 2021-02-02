You in the mood for a good, old-fashioned LOL? I highly recommend checking out Ashton Kutcher's reaction to Mila Kunis watching Bridgerton. If you haven't already seen the show (spoiler alert) it takes an extremely sexy turn about halfway through. Things had just taken a turn for the steamy when Kutcher woke up to find Kunis watching the Netflix romance series.

"OK, so, I'm on episode 5. For anyone that has seen it, y'all are aware of what happens in episode 5... OK, I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on, I'm asleep. Last night I happened to — I clearly stayed up til midnight," Kunis recounted for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a Feb. 1 appearance on Today. "I was like, ‘What's happening on this show?' He's dead asleep. Wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and - this is TMI for morning - he goes, ‘Are you watching a porno?' Like, he was so confused of what was happening!"

Kutcher chimed in, "It's this mini porno that she's watching in the middle of the night. I'm like — I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there somebody else in the bed?!' It was terrifying!"

At this point, everyone was hysterically laughing because, duh. Then, Kunis went on to discuss the sexy show with Kotb and Bush until Kutcher joked, "You're cheating on me with this show."

Kunis opened up about her "co-dependent" relationship with Kutcher and their children during a a Jan. 30 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency," she admitted. "And my husband and I were super co-dependent for, like, eight years and in this pandemic our kids are like, 'Where are you going?" And I was like, 'The bathroom.' We haven't left each other. We're in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house…"

That's partially what inspired her and Kutcher to do a 2021 Super Bowl ad for Cheeto's alongside Shaggy. "It was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off.' Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it,'" she recounted. "And so we did it."

It also helped that they liked the idea for the commercial. "It's so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," Kunis explained. "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

Check it out for yourself here:

LOL.