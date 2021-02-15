Soccer champions Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are welcoming a new addition to their family. On Feb. 14, the United States women's national soccer team stars headed to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their adopted daughter — and their accompanying messages show just how excited they are to become parents. Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's baby announcement also included so many photos of Sloane, who was born on Feb. 12.

The Orlando Pride athletes capped off the whirlwind weekend with the matching posts, which were accompanied by a sweet pledge to their daughter's birth mom. In addition to promising to love and care for Sloane, Krieger shared a sweet message directed at the infant and her wife, whom she married in December 2019.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips," she wrote. "We are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible."

Alongside photos of the couple, both 36, cradling their newborn and picking her up from the hospital, Krieger revealed that adopting Sloane was extra meaningful as it was something they'd discussed during their early days of their relationship.

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side," Krieger added.

She concluded by calling Sloan's arrival "the best Valentine's Day gift we've ever received," writing, "We are SO PROUD to finally share her with the world! YOU GUYS.. and then there were FIVE!" along with two dog emojis.

Harris shared a similar message with a special section dedicated to Krieger.

"To My Wife, My heart is exploding with Joy. We did it, baby!" she wrote. "All of the ups and downs, tears, stress and anxiety was worth it to have this beautiful blessing in our arms. We are building what we've always dreamt of. You both are my everything and I promise to always do right by the both of you. I love you so much."

Harris also hinted that she'd be sharing more about her and Krieger's experience with the adoption process at a later time.

"P.S To all my adoptive families out there. Wow, we see you. Whew, this has been a very stressful process. I'm hopeful to tell our story one day but for now… we can breathe again," she concluded.

However, for now, it looks like the new parents are just letting things soak in and enjoying bonding with their baby daughter — and hopefully sharing more adorable photos of Sloane in the coming days.