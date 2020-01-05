It's hard to believe, but it's been over a decade since Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron were starring in the High School Musical franchise as Troy Bolton and Sharpay Evans. In a recent interview, the actress got real about when she had to lock lips with her co-star — and she didn't hold back when describing the ordeal. It's safe to say that Ashley Tisdale’s quote about kissing Zac Efron doesn't mince words about why it was such an awkward experience.

In a video for Elle's Thirst Trap series, Tisdale named The Greatest Showman actor when asked to reveal her worst on-screen kissing partner.

The 34-year-old went in on the topic, telling the interviewer, "I’ll tell you why it was the worst, okay? I had to kiss Zac Efron on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody."

She then clarified that it wasn't Efron's kissing technique that threw her off, but rather the fact that she thought of him like a "brother" and that he tried bringing some tongue into the mix.

"At the time, he was used to acting on like, Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel," she recalled. "And so he like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, get away from me! I closed my mouth so fast. I was like, ‘this is Disney Channel, we don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!'"

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Tisdale also said that the whole situation was made even more uncomfortable by how close they were and the fact that they'd already filmed High School Musical at that point.

"It’s the worst because I am so close to him, and he’s like my brother," she said. "It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody, we’d already done the movie, I’d known him for years before. That is why it was the worst. It’s just we’re too close."

Just a few weeks earlier, Tisdale brought up Efron when asked who she would rather shag, marry, or kill between her former High School Musical co-star and her Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

When asked about it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Tisdale admitted that it was a tough decision.

"Are you kidding me? You pick twins and Zac? Oh my gosh, this is so brutal, man," she told the host. However, she finally revealed, "I would say I would shag Cole Sprouse," adding that she would marry his twin brother Dylan.

"He's such a good guy," she told Cohen.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

That left Efron as the choice she would kill, which actually isn't too surprising considering that her real-life best friend Vanessa Hudgens famously dated the actor for four years from 2006 to 2010.

However, judging from the sound of things and the fact that she referred to him as a brother, there aren't any hard feelings between the two, and they can laugh things off now that they've put their High School Musical days (and awkward kissing scenes) far behind them.