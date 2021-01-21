Just because the full-on Inauguration Ball was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, doesn't mean the Biden family didn't go all out on inauguration night. In photos shared of the new first family in front of the Lincoln Memorial, there's one outfit Twitter just can't get enough of. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden rocked a tux after the 2021 Inauguration to the Celebrating America TV special. The tailored suit stood out among the Markarian and Rodarte gowns favored by the Biden grandchildren, and it's giving me life.

The 39-year-old styled her black suit with a white button-down (and a popped collar) and an undone bowtie, reportedly made by iconic American designer Ralph Lauren. Her shoes were Chloe Gosselin's signature Nicole Pumps, and the dainty gold chain added a touch of extra bling you can spot just where her cigarette pants end. She kept her hair up in a sleek ponytail and wore overall natural makeup. With all these subtle details and sharp 'fit, Ashley has definitely reached style icon level.

Unsurprisingly, this tux set the internet aflame. "I am trying so desperately hard not to tweet about Ashley Biden in a tux. Oh god someone take my phone away; I'm not strong," one person tweeted before also posting a slideshow of Ashley's 'fit — honestly a mood. Between Ashley, Biden's granddaughter Natalie Biden, and Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, I think it's safe to say the next four years are going to be fashion-filled.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

However, it's possible Ashley won't be in the presidential limelight very often. Unlike her predecessor Ivanka Trump, the social worker doesn't plan on taking a job in her father's administration. "I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are really important," Ashley said an interview with the Today Show. Instead, she plans to use her platform "to advocate for social justice, for mental health — to be involved in community development and revitalization."

But, Twitter can rest easy. Even if Ashley only graces voters with her classy, androgynous fashion once in a while, you can trust that she's going to bring it. Check out some of Ashley's tuxedo hype below to see just how excited Twitter is for the new First Daughter.