Celeb couples may be dropping like flies, but Ashley Benson's "squish" hip tattoo for Cara Delevingne is here to reassure us that love is, indeed, still alive and well in Hollywood. OK, so let me start off by answering the two most obvious questions: 1) How do we know she got this tattoo? 2) How do we know it's for Delevingne?

Let's start things off with the first question. We know Benson got the tattoo because famous tattoo artist JonBoy posted a beautifully artistic black and white picture of Benson's torso with her shirt pulled up just high enough for viewers to see the small cursive "squish" tattoo on her right hip. Oh, and just as a brief side note: Cosmopolitan reports JonBoy is the tattoo artist for the stars. In addition to Benson's tat for Delevingne, Cosmopolitan reports JonBoy has also inked his signature tiny tats for Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie. So, yeah. He knows what's up.

Anyway, I digress. Back to the questions. So, we settled the first question about how we know Benson got the "squish" tattoo. Now, let's move onto how we know she got the tattoo for Delevingne. First and foremost, there's Jonboy's caption on the post, "squish @ashleybenson#jonboytattoo#jonboyxmoxy I love love ❤️" That obviously indicates that the tattoo served a romantic purpose, but even so some particularly doubtful cynics could argue that she could have gotten a romantic tattoo for anyone.

To those people I say this: JonBoy tagged Delevingne directly on the "squish" tattoo. No, seriously. See it for yourself here:

Oh, and if you're still doubtful that it's in reference to Delevingne (which, like, at this point, come on, dude), I direct your attention to a throwback Delevingne posted on Apr. 12 of herself as a child. The picture itself is just of an adorable toddler Delevingne dressed in a yellow dress, but the caption is where the real proof comes in:

#tbt this is a very rare picture of me in a dress looking pleased with myself because I most probably had shorts on underneath. Once a squish, always a squish. My head was half fringe, half face. Squished

Yep, that's right, my friends. Delevingne even referred to herself as a Squish. So, yeah. I think we can all agree here that's proof enough that Benson got the tat for her girlfriend, who she must refer to as her "squish." Awwwwwwwww. So freaking cute.

The "squish" tattoo is adorable, but it's not even the first tattoo Benson has gotten in honor of Delevingne.

On July 22, Benson debuted her collaboration with Privé Revaux eyewear by posting an artistic picture of her profile in which she's wearing a pair of extremely cool sunglasses.

While the sunglasses were, in fact, very cool, what really drew the attention of fans was the "CD" she visibly had tatted beneath her armpit next to her left breast.

Fans speculated that, of course, the "CD" was in reference to Delevingne's initials.

Check out Benson along with her "CD" tattoo here:

Ah, to be young and in love.