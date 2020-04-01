Have you ever stumbled upon a photo of a celebrity and immediately wondered what they were thinking in that very moment? In Elite Daily’s series, I Can Explain…, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us exactly what was going on in their heads. Whether they open up about an iconic look or a hilarious red carpet incident, we’re traveling back in time to find out what really went down.

Playing best friends on a TV show doesn't always translate to real life. "It's no different than getting a job in an office; you click with people and there are some people you just don't click with," Ashleigh Murray explains. Luckily, her Katy Keene co-stars actually do get along IRL.

"People are like ... 'What do you do to make the relationships seem so great on television?' It's like, I don't think that we're actively, like, trying to make it great," Murray says while doodling on a behind-the-scenes photo of the Katy Keene cast. "It just sort of happens organically, and we're really lucky in that way, because, regardless of what we're doing on TV, it's still work."

In the pic, Murray is huddled close with Lucy Hale (who plays Katy), Julia Chan (Pepper), and a hidden Jonny Beauchamp (Jorge/Ginger). Their facial expressions alone reveal the photo is clearly a candid one. Murray giggles as she recalls what was going on when it was taken.

"This is such a funny photo," she says. "We are actually in the West Village shooting. I think it was our finale episode, and it was freezing." They look pretty miserable, TBH, but Murray insists they were keeping their spirits high.

"Jonny was, like, fully voguing and dancing and kicking his legs up ... I was like, 'If you don't move the hell out the way Jonny...'" she laughs.

Murray says she and her co-workers have a realistic approach to working together, and that's probably why they work so well. "We have our own lives outside of work, so having a really strong sense of self kind of makes it easy," she explains. "We know when somebody needs space or time, or if they don't really like to be hovered over ... So it's really [about] being able to communicate that, and being mature enough to be able to communicate it."

Back to annotating the photo in front of her, Murray starts laughing again as she draws speech bubbles representing what she thinks her co-stars are saying in the moment. "We're a good little group," she concludes.