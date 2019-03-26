When it comes to the main characters in Game of Thrones over the final six episodes, the assumption in, most will die. It's merely a matter of who goes in what order, and how. While it may seem rather cold-hearted to think this way, it's not. Fans are heartsick at the realization most of their favorites are probably marked for death, especially in the Stark family. Arya and Sansa are beloved characters, but how can they survive? According to actress Maisie Williams, Arya and Sansa will team up in Game of Thrones Season 8, giving them a better chance at making it to the end.

There have been mixed messages about both Stark daughters chances going into the final season. Williams, who plays Arya, was the last one left on set when filming ended, outlasting even Kit Harington, who plays hero Jon Snow. However, though some fans took this as a sign Arya will survive, that's not guaranteed. Game of Thrones is notorious for not filming scenes in order, due to the way the showrunners milk the budget for every penny. Besides, Williams posted pictures of her shoes to celebrate, and they looked like their owner had a rough time of it.

Then there was the trailer, which suggests Arya's survival could be well in doubt.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Williams wasn't exactly cheery about anyone's chances: "There’s a lot of death this year."

However, Arya has a new ally in these final episodes, her sister, Sansa.

This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required.

Having an ally like that is good, especially when your home is about to be under siege. For Williams, this was the first big battle sequence she's ever done for the show.

I feel like I’ve always been a part of this big show but in terms of being part of the episodes that really define us, this is my first taste of it.

Williams also says the final episodes is full of callbacks to Season 1.

After reading the scripts I went back and watched Season 1 again because so much of it refers back to that season, there are so many scenes that will look similar. And also I watched just to remind myself of the arc I’ve taken already. I wanted Arya to go full circle and try for some kind of normalcy like when she was younger.

She does assure fans Arya won't forget her list though.

Basically this year it’s like she has a dual personality — there are so many emotions and memories that come flooding back when you’re with your family and the things that you fight for become very different, yet she’s also remaining on this path to try and kill Cersei and remembering her list and getting closer to that. So there’s this split with Arya between trying to be who she wants to be — getting back to the naïveté and innocence with her family — and unfinished business.

Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives on HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019.