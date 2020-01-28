Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne" Lyrics Are So Freaking Catchy
TikTok is known for turning teens into social media sensations literally overnight. The app also has a considerable effect on musicians whose songs are used in those viral TikTok videos. "Roxanne" is one of those songs, and that's because Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne" lyrics are so dang catchy. That, on top of its hip-hop beat accented by infectious chirping sounds, makes it the perfect track to mime to.
"Roxanne" became an instant success on TikTok after Zervas released the track on Oct. 10, 2019. Part of the draw to the single has got to be the opening line: "All for the 'gram, B*tches love the 'gram." It practically begs TikTokers to use it in some out-of-box internet content. Obviously, that's what happened.
At the time of publication, there are over 2 million TikTok videos featuring the hit, ranging from dance challenges to experimental "all for the 'gram" trends, like dropping an iPhone down an incredibly high flight of stairs.
If you're looking to get your groove on or learn a few cool moves, there are also plenty of dancing videos from TikTokers, including platform favorties Charli D'Amelio, Addison Easterling, and Lil Huddy.
Take a look at D'Amelio's choreo below:
Here she is again with a few other incredible TikTokers dancin' to "Roxanne:"
Since the track's viral TikTok success, Zervas signed with Columbia on Nov. 15, 2019, and the track topped Billboard's Hot Rap Songs Chart that December.
If you're thinking of giving your own "Roxanne" lip-sync video a go, the lyrics are below:
INTRO:
All for the gram
B*tches love the gram
Oh wait sh*t
Brr brr
Brr, brr, brr (aye)
Skrrt, skrrt
Ninety four don't need no brakes, yeah
CHORUS:
Roxanne
Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
Goddamn, Roxanne
Never gonna love me but it's alright
She think I'm a asshole
She think I'm a player
She keep running back though
Only cause I pay up
Roxanne
Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
VERSE 1:
Met her at a party in the hills, yeah
She just wanna do it for the thrill, yeah
Shorty drive a poodle with no top
But if I throw this money she gon' drop
She don't wait in lines if it's too long
She don't drive the whip unless the roof off
Only wanna call when the cash out
Only take the pic when her ass out
PRE-CHORUS:
She from Malibu, Malibu
If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you
Malibu, Malibu
Spending daddy's money with a attitude
CHORUS:
Roxanne
Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
Goddamn, Roxanne
Never gonna love me but it's alright
She think I'm a asshole
She think I'm a player
She keep running back though
Only cause I pay up
Roxanne
Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
I just wanna have fun
VERSE 2:
In LA, yeah
Got no brakes, yeah
Living fast, Ricky Bobby
Shake and bake, yeah
See the chain? yeah
Issa lake, yeah
Swipe the chase, ooh
Now she wanna date, yeah
Straight to NOBU
On the coast ooh
Shorty only like cocaine and whole foods
Yeah
Snappin' all up on the gram
Ass going crazy
Now she wanna f*ck me in the foreign
Going 80
PRE-CHORUS:
Malibu, Malibu
If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you
Malibu, Malibu
Spending daddy's money with a attitude
CHORUS:
Roxanne
Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
Goddamn, Roxanne
Never gonna love me but it's alright
She think I'm a asshole
She think I'm a player
She keep running back though
Only cause I pay up
Roxanne
Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night