TikTok is known for turning teens into social media sensations literally overnight. The app also has a considerable effect on musicians whose songs are used in those viral TikTok videos. "Roxanne" is one of those songs, and that's because Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne" lyrics are so dang catchy. That, on top of its hip-hop beat accented by infectious chirping sounds, makes it the perfect track to mime to.

"Roxanne" became an instant success on TikTok after Zervas released the track on Oct. 10, 2019. Part of the draw to the single has got to be the opening line: "All for the 'gram, B*tches love the 'gram." It practically begs TikTokers to use it in some out-of-box internet content. Obviously, that's what happened.

At the time of publication, there are over 2 million TikTok videos featuring the hit, ranging from dance challenges to experimental "all for the 'gram" trends, like dropping an iPhone down an incredibly high flight of stairs.

If you're looking to get your groove on or learn a few cool moves, there are also plenty of dancing videos from TikTokers, including platform favorties Charli D'Amelio, Addison Easterling, and Lil Huddy.

Take a look at D'Amelio's choreo below:

Charli d'amelio on YouTube

Here she is again with a few other incredible TikTokers dancin' to "Roxanne:"

Challenge Accepted on YouTube

Since the track's viral TikTok success, Zervas signed with Columbia on Nov. 15, 2019, and the track topped Billboard's Hot Rap Songs Chart that December.

If you're thinking of giving your own "Roxanne" lip-sync video a go, the lyrics are below:

Arizona Zervas on YouTube

INTRO:

All for the gram

B*tches love the gram

Oh wait sh*t

Brr brr

Brr, brr, brr (aye)

Skrrt, skrrt

Ninety four don't need no brakes, yeah

CHORUS:

Roxanne

Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

Goddamn, Roxanne

Never gonna love me but it's alright

She think I'm a asshole

She think I'm a player

She keep running back though

Only cause I pay up

Roxanne

Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

VERSE 1:

Met her at a party in the hills, yeah

She just wanna do it for the thrill, yeah

Shorty drive a poodle with no top

But if I throw this money she gon' drop

She don't wait in lines if it's too long

She don't drive the whip unless the roof off

Only wanna call when the cash out

Only take the pic when her ass out

PRE-CHORUS:

She from Malibu, Malibu

If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you

Malibu, Malibu

Spending daddy's money with a attitude

CHORUS:

Roxanne

Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

Goddamn, Roxanne

Never gonna love me but it's alright

She think I'm a asshole

She think I'm a player

She keep running back though

Only cause I pay up

Roxanne

Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

I just wanna have fun

VERSE 2:

In LA, yeah

Got no brakes, yeah

Living fast, Ricky Bobby

Shake and bake, yeah

See the chain? yeah

Issa lake, yeah

Swipe the chase, ooh

Now she wanna date, yeah

Straight to NOBU

On the coast ooh

Shorty only like cocaine and whole foods

Yeah

Snappin' all up on the gram

Ass going crazy

Now she wanna f*ck me in the foreign

Going 80

PRE-CHORUS:

Malibu, Malibu

If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you

Malibu, Malibu

Spending daddy's money with a attitude

CHORUS:

Roxanne

Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

Goddamn, Roxanne

Never gonna love me but it's alright

She think I'm a asshole

She think I'm a player

She keep running back though

Only cause I pay up

Roxanne

Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night