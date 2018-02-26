Arie Clapped Back At Krystal After ‘The Bachelor’ & Twitter Exploded

Krystal already delivered the drama in her individual hot seat on the "Women Tell All" special of The Bachelor, and her one-on-one time with Arie on the couch only intensified that drama. Arie clapped back at Krystal, and Twitter was all about it. If you were convinced that Arie was just a major dose of vanilla throughout his Bachelor season, his confrontation of Krystal totally proved differently.

When Arie was welcomed onstage to talk with the women, Krystal clearly wanted to make a spectacle of her discussion with him. She asked to join Arie on the couch, and the moment she sat down, Arie already seemed just as done with her as we all are. Starting things off, Krystal told him, "Our goodbye felt cold to me."

As the memory of dramatically deserting Krystal in a Parisian clock tower likely flashed through Arie's mind, he replied, "In a way, looking back now, I felt it was pretty appropriate!"

Bachelor burn! Who knew Arie had some sass?

Continuing his quest to suddenly seem likable to America, Arie used the gift of watching back his own season to shut down Krystal. He expressed that watching her behavior toward the other women hurt him, as he defended her throughout the competition and kept her around so long. I bet he's really regretting introducing her to Mama Luyendyk now, huh?

