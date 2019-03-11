Ariana Grande is famous for her massive high ponytail, which everyone knows is really a hairpiece. But even with that knowledge, fans are curious about what the singer’s real hair looks like. Well, she just gave everyone a glimpse of it in a video while also poking fun at herself! Ariana Grande’s video showing off her real hair is super cute and will probably make you wonder why she doesn't show off her natural 'do more often!

In the video, Grande can be seen staring straight into the camera rocking her real short, curly locks, as she says, “You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it.” At the end, she picks up her hairpiece and shows it to the camera. Too cute! Adding to all that cuteness is the Snapchat filter she’s using in the video.

In any case, what she says in the video comes straight from her song “7 Rings.” Here are the lyrics she references in the video:

My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin' / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin' / You like my hair? / Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

So, Grande was just making a “7 Rings” joke, which is totally adorable. Anyway, here’s a look at the video, as posted by fan account yourarisource:

This isn’t the first Grande has shown off her scarcely-seen real hair. She actually referenced them back in February 2019 when an old article about her surfaced and showed a photo of her with curly hair. Grande shared the photo, which shows her as a child smiling and waving, on her Twitter account.

“If i’m honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger,” Grande wrote in the tweet. Check it out down below:

When a fan requested photos as proof that Grande's hair still looked like that, Grande shared a video showing off her short curly hair. And she’s right, she definitely does look exactly like that photo from when she was just a kid! Check it out:

And back in November 2018, Grande shared a photo of herself without her ponytail and without her curls. Fans naturally went wild over the photo, especially since it’s so rare to see Grande without her signature hairdo. You can have a look at it down below!

So, now the world finally knows what goes on with Grande’s hair when the cameras are turned off. Honestly, though, I think she looks pretty great with her natural hair! Maybe one day, when she retires the high ponytail, she’ll adopt a more natural look. What she’s doing now is perfectly fine, though, of course!

In any case, I love that Grande is so open with fans and shares these bits of herself with everyone. It’s always nice to see the true face (and hair!) of a celeb, especially when fans are so used to them presenting themselves a certain way.