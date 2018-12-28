Ariana Grande's Songs About Pete Davidson Show How How In Love They Were Before The Split

Ariana Grande’s relationship with Pete Davidson was definitely one of the highlights of 2018. While the relationship was relatively short-lived, it did give lots of people reason to believe in love. From afar, the relationship between Grande and Davidson seemed solid, passionate, and full of love and respect. One thing that gave off that impression was Ariana Grande’s songs about Pete Davidson. Although she didn’t have much time to write many songs about Davidson, she did manage to squeeze a few into her work, and those songs have left a lasting impression on everyone. So, let’s review the songs that Grande created with Davidson in mind.

First, obviously, there was “Pete Davidson,” a track featured on her Sweetener album. In the song, Grande waxes poetic about her love for Davidson and how it was fate that they came together. Here’s a look at the lyrics:

I thought you into my life, woah / Look at my mind, yeah / No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that

In the chorus, Grande reveals that Davidson made her supremely happy:

I'm like ooh, ooh / My whole life got me ready for you, ooh / Got me happy, happy / I'ma be happy, happy, yeah / I'ma be happy, happy / Won't get no crying from me, yeah

This song was likely written in the very beginning stages of their relationship since Sweetener was released in August 2018, just three months after Grande and Davidson began their romance. In any case, it’s clear that Grande and Davidson were deeply in love at the time.

But, of course, that changed over the next few months. And that’s pretty clear from “Thank U,” Next”, a song Grande released after her split from Davidson.

“Thank U, Next” was actually dedicated to all of Grande’s ex-boyfriends. In the song, Grande mentions past loves Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Davidson. Davidson got his very own line in the first verse and Grande says that she’s thankful for him, as she’s thankful for all her exes.

Here’s what Grande sings in the first verse of “Thank U, Next”:

Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete I'm so thankful / Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / Cause he was an angel

Although Grande says she’s grateful for her ill-fated relationship with Davidson, she’s moved on and quite happily so:

Spend more time with my friends / I ain't worried 'bout nothin' / Plus, I met someone else / We havin' better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that (so good with that)

You can check out the video for “Thank U, Next” down below:

It’s pretty fascinating to see how Grande documented her relationship with Davidson through music. I’m sure there was so much more to their love than what’s in these lyrics, but these two songs at least give the world a glimpse of what they had!