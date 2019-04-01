Ariana Grande may be on tour right now, but that’s not stopping her from releasing new music. The 25-year-old singer announced on Twitter that she and Victoria Monét are working on a new single. And now that single is here! That’s right, Ariana Grande dropped a new song called “Monopoly” with Victoria Monét and fans are going wild over it.

Grande first teased the song on social media on Wednesday, March 27, tweeting Monét with, "man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet 🖤 seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too.... we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. 🧚🏼‍♂️ hmmmmmmm.”

Not long after, on April 1, Grande and Monét finally released their song, which is called “Monopoly.” The song has become an instant hit and fans are loving it. So, what’s the song about? Well, it's a full bop, all about brushing off the haters and the negativity.

Check out some of the lyrics:

Bad vibes, get off off me/ outta here with that f*ckery/ treat my goals like property/collect them like Monopoly/ I probably won't come if there's not a fee/ and if they try come stoppin' me/ I swerve both ways, dichotomy

I've been on the road/where you been? (Where you been?)/ Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)/I s your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)/ Matter of fact, I don't even care where you been

Grande and Monét dance around screen in the music video, without a care in the freaking world.

Check out the "Monopoly" music video below:

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

The release date of the song was actually a bit of a surprise since Grande and Monét were going back and forth about when to officially let the song loose. After Grande first tweeted Monét about releasing the song, Monét responded that they should release it on the following Monday, April 1. And here we are today!

Grande seemed to agree. “Word it’s also like .... not mastered or ready or delivered lmaooo,” she responded. “See, this is why i can’t go on twitter anymore. i get too excited and say sh*t i shouldn’t. however, monday is soon enough ! we love uuu. 🌑”

If it seems like Grande is releasing music left and right, you would be correct. And it’s actually a very conscious decision on Grande’s part. She actually shared on Twitter that she likes to share new songs when it feels right for her.

“It feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding,” Grande shared with a fan. “Regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down. 🖤🌿”

It sounds like fans can expect lots more random track releases from Grande in the future, and here's hoping they're all as sick as this new song.