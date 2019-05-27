In many celebrities' lives, there comes a point in time when they cross a certain threshold of fame. It's called "getting your own Madame Tussaud's wax statue." Ariana Grande has had wax replicas made in the past, but a new figure just arrived in London's museum and it has everyone (including Ari) asking some questions. Ariana Grande's reaction to her London wax figure is so funny and a perfect example of the singer's wit.

In a nutshell, it just doesn't look like her. The creators clearly went out of their way to nail Grande's fashion style, which strategically includes her knee-high boots, various tattoos, iconic high ponytail, and oversized sweatshirt. Alas, things obviously took a serious turn when it came to designing, like, her face area. I can't tell you exactly what went wrong when the makers of Ari's statue attempted to craft her delicate nose, sweeping lashes, and signature cat-eye, but it's very obvious something bad happened there.

Based on Twitter's reaction, the biggest mix-up occurred around the noe, and I totally agree. In fact, Hello Giggles pointed out the statue actually looks like a young Kylie Jenner, which I happen to think is dead on.

Here. You guys tell me what I'm looking at...

What happened?!

Twitter is irate, and more than one person is calling "Kylie."

If you're like me, you might have spent the past five to 20 minutes staring at the figure's face trying to figure out exactly where things went awry. The nose is definitely problematic, and I personally think there's something going on in the lips area, too.

For reference — and just to help remind you you're not, in fact, losing your mind — here's what Ari looks like IRL:

Speaking of the real Ariana Grande, she personally weighed in on the wax figure debacle, much to her fan's delight. Instagram account @popcravenews shared a screenshot of Grande's response that simply stated, "i just wanna talk."

I have no idea what she could possibly have to say to the creators of her look-alike(ish), but I imagine I'd want to have a chat with them, too.

I remember reading a little bit about the wax figure creation process when Kylie Jenner had hers made in 2017, and frankly, it's intense. Artists carefully measure and re-measure all of the features on a celebrity's face and body to ensure they can re-recreate them exactly. According to E! News, Jenner's statue required over 250 measurements and two hours of Jenner's personal time, which makes me wonder if Grande went through a similar procedure. Based on her reaction and the obvious differences between the statue and Grande's stunning true face, it's not clear if the same amount of effort went into this project.

Whatever. Imitation is the biggest form of flattery. There's no rule about how good the imitation has to be.

UK-based Arianators can go see the statue or wait for the real deal to come perform in a city near them.

I'm sorry, I just can't help myself... Thank u, next.