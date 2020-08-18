Ariana Grande has a lot of famous friends who are performers like her, so competing against them is unavoidable. Thankfully, it's all friendly competition because when Grande heard she broke a record previously held by Rihanna, she couldn't help but fangirl over the "Work" singer. Let me tell you, Ariana Grande's reaction to beating Rihanna's streaming record is priceless because she looks up to her so much.

On Aug. 17, Grande woke up to a massive surprise: she became the most-streamed female artist of all time on Spotify, surpassing Rihanna, who held the title before her. Grande shared the accomplishment on Instagram with a screenshot of @ChartData announcing the feat on Twitter. "Holy sh*t thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much," Grande captioned her post. Of course, Grande couldn't celebrate the achievement without teasing more music in the future. "I can’t wait to give u new things to listen to 🤍," she told fans.

Instead of ending her post there, Grande gave Rihanna a shout out too. "Now can Rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ...," she wrote. See Grande's post below.

The last time Rihanna dropped an album was in 2016 with Anti. Fans have been asking when she'll drop another record for years, and almost every time, the singer avoided directly answering the question, which only made fans more excited for her next project.

After much anticipation, Rihanna gave fans a music update on July 29. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Rihanna emphasized she won't release her album until she's ready for everyone to hear it. "I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it," she said.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

When Rihanna finally drops R9, she can count on Grande to be one of her many fans playing it on repeat.