They say "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," but if you would ask Ariana Grande, she would probably disagree. Lately, so many fans have been impersonating her on TikTok, and, while they may have meant no harm by their videos, Grande isn't amused by them at all. She's brushed it off in the past, but after seeing so many parodies of her floating around online, Grande has taken to Instagram to explain exactly how she feels about them. Ariana Grande's Instagram shading her TikTok impersonators is no joke.

It all started when actor and writer Jordan Firstman posted his "Impression of a meme" video on Instagram. In the clip, Firstman called out fans who create memes of artists' work, ultimately making the original piece feel "degrading" and less meaningful.

"What if we we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show, something that an artist really poured their soul into and took them years to make, what if we took a moment from that and we kind of recontextualized it?" Firstman said.

You can watch Firstman's "Impression of a meme" video below (it's the third clip in his post).

Grande seemed to relate with Firstman's statement because she shared his video on her Instagram Story. "Omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me... ’cause this really how it feels..." she captioned her post, adding, "‘Degrading its entire value’ I screamed.”

The star has since deleted her message on IG, but fans took screenshots of it, and you can see it below.

Her message comes a few months after TikTok star Paige Neimann went viral for impersonating Grande. In November 2019, a fan shared Neimann's video with Grande, who seemed confused as to why fans would mix her real-life persona with her Victorious character, Cat Valentine.

"I just wonder whyyyy the Cat voice/dialogue. I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley [sic] bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao," Grande wrote.

A few weeks after Grande's tweet, Neimann told Entertainment Tonight the star reached out to her and said she was "flattered" by her videos.

One impersonation may have been nice for Grande, but after seeing so many on TikTok, she seems to have had enough.