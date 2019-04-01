In case you thought Ariana Grande was done creating new content after the release of her two albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next, all of the stellar accompanying music videos, plus her spectacular tour — well, you should think again. Somewhere in there, she found time to squeeze in production with her bestie Victoria Monét to film a music video for their new song, "Monopoly," and it is so much fun. Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét's "Monopoly" music video will have you bopping on this fine Monday.

Grande and Monét began teasing the video on Twitter over the weekend of March 30. At the time, both women shared raw footage of themselves and each other dancing on set and a few close-ups from production. You know you're in a powerful position when you don't even have to caption your videos for people to get hyped. Now that the video is here, it's safe to say I'm glad I didn't have more details going into it! If there's one thing Grande is good at, it's building anticipation, and she delivered yet again.

After "Thank U, Next"s triumphant, nostalgic, celebratory music video, the ethereal "God Is A Woman" masterpiece, and the techno-colored house party romp that was "7 Rings," "Monopoly" delivers something else: Memes and pure fun.

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

The music video, shot on one of those home video cameras your parents probably had when you were younger, shows Monét and Grande on what looks like a rooftop of a building, dancing and singing to their song. At certain points, emoji and words like "bad vibes" and "f*ckery" fly across the screen. We also see Ariana bat away more words like "haters," "negativity," and "Trump" as she dances. I don't know about you, but it's only been minutes since the song was posted, and I would bet thousands of dollars there are already memes of the music video on Twitter.

This isn't the first time Grande and Monét have collaborated, either. Back in 2016, they released a song called "Better Days" in support of #BlackLivesMatter. Additionally, they teased a "vintage" track called "Got Her Own" at a Sweetener show, which you can catch in the video below.

Yum. Yes, please.

Grande shared a clip of her and Monét's performance on her own Instagram account, too, with the sweet message:

i dunno where i’d be without u but it sure wouldn’t be here n for sure wouldn’t at all be this special or magical. i am so grateful for u. got to perform dis vintage gem with my best friend tonight @victoriamonet. 🌙 you are too lit, too talented and too kind. @tbhits you too. i know you’re all going to spam us with ‘DROP IT NOW’ but there’s a plan ! we promise. patience. oh and we made another one this trip too. you’ll get that one too. at some point. 🖤 i love you. SHE DA CHIIIIICOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. @victoriamonet @sweetener@allthingsmean

Keep it coming, ladies! This is obviously a match made in perfect-pitch heaven.