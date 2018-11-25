Like most Arianators in this cruel, cruel world, I support Ariana Grande through thick and thin... and it looks like singer-songwriter Halsey does too. It all started when Ari posted a really sweet holiday tribute to Mac Miller, and seeing as the internet is harsh AF, trolls came after her for it. Halsey, however, made sure to call out these despicable haters, and she definitely didn't hold back. So, if you haven't already witnessed Ariana Grande and Halsey tweeting support for each other, it was super sweet. To be completely honest, it's the friendship that 2018 really needs.

In case you don't follow Grande's life as closely as I do, let me fill you in. Mac Miller and Ariana Grande had been dating for two years before they broke up in May 2018, and unfortunately, the "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza" rapper passed away a few months later, in September 2018, per TMZ. Miller's representation did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment at the time. Miller's death was unbelievably devastating, and understandably, it affected Ariana Grande.

On Nov. 22, according to Complex, Grande posted a Facebook memory to her Instagram Story from Thanksgiving 2017. The memory was a picture of Grande and Miller cuddling, to which Grande wrote, "You're v missed." While the tribute was super sweet, rude internet trolls inevitably emerged from the depths of Twitter, saying the singer is "milking" the rapper's death for attention. Likely in response to the backlash, Grande took to Twitter, saying the internet's lack of compassion is terrible and sickening, and if you ask me, she definitely isn't wrong for saying so. In a Nov. 25 tweet, she said,

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick.

Elite Daily reached out to Grande's representation for further comment on the tweet, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Check out the tweet, below.

If I saw one of my BFFs being pushed around, I would have absolutely none of it, and Halsey, being the empathetic and supportive friend that she is, responded to Grande's tweet with encouragement and reassurance... along with a small side of vengeance. She reminded the "thank u, next" singer that she's one of the the nicest and classiest ladies on the planet, and continued by requesting the "honor of telling [the trolls] to shut the f*ck up." Yaaas. Halsey shared,

ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f*ck up.

Having Halsey tell off your haters is undeniably an offer that not many would refuse, and Ari didn't deny her request. In fact, she gratefully responded a lot of love, tweeting, "i love you very much."

Living up to her promise to take care of trolls, Halsey did her duty, and it was oh-so satisfying. The "Bad At Love" singer simply responded to one of the trolling Twitter users when she said, "Man shut the f*ck up." You go, girl.

Halsey is not here to play.

So much respect. I freakin' love it.

I never really knew that Halsey and Grande were BFFs before this heartwarming interaction, but TBH, it makes sense. Per Glamour, Grande shared some texts between the two in November, and they were all about supporting each other's music at that time, too. And way back in October 2017, fans accused Halsey of copying Grande's style, and honestly, I dress like my BFFs all the time because I love them so much. It's all coming together now.

The bottom line of all this is if you need a buddy, call Halsey. She will tell off everyone and anyone, in your honor. Everyone needs a pal like her.