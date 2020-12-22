Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged after just about a year of dating, and I couldn't be happier for these lovebirds. The pop star reportedly met the real estate tycoon while she was looking for a new getaway home outside of Los Angeles, and by January 2020, the two were reportedly an item. The few glimpses they've given fans into their relationship are totally sweet, which is why it's so surprising that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's astrological compatibility is far from ideal. Don't blame me — blame the stars, y'all.

Grande was born on June 26, which makes her a Cancer. Gomez's birthday falls on Aug. 7, making him a Leo. Despite both being passionate, generous zodiac signs who just want to love and be loved in return, a Cancer-Leo relationship is usually messy AF. Lions are known for being bold and brazen, while crabs tend to take far more time to come out of their shells. Cancers are also known as selfless people-pleasers, while Leos tend to prioritize their own needs over everyone else's. These two sign may be great lovers, but they rarely make great lovers for each other — though if anyone can overcome a little astrological incompatibility, it's Grande and Gomez.

Cancers have a lot of emotions, and they're not afraid to show them. As Grande explained to Vogue during an interview for their August 2019 issue, "I'm incredibly impulsive and passionate and emotional and just reckless." Sounds about right. Life with a Cancer may be an emotional rollercoaster, but it's only because they care so much and feel so deeply. Those born under this sign are givers, and that def seems true of Grande, who described herself as "somebody who's very sensitive and likes to please people" during an October 2014 interview with Telegraph. You can always depend on a Crab to love you harder (and somehow always have more tears left to cry).

Above all, Cancers like feeling comfortable. They're not looking for adventure — they're looking for a partner with whom they can start a family and build a stable life. "I'm a massive homebody," Grande told DOLLY in April 2016. "I like to go to Whole Foods and get food and come home and watch Real Housewives of Beverley Hills." Crabs are at once totally cynical and a bit naive, which is why they look for someone they can trust. As Grande told Vogue, "I'm like an infant when it comes to real life ... I still don't trust myself with the life stuff." Spoken like a true Cancer.

Though it's hard to say whether Gomez is a ~true Leo~ or not (he tends to keep his private life pretty private), lions in general don't tend to make the best match for crabs. Cancers are prone to sadness and low self-esteem, and Leos don't like anyone bringing them down. These vivacious folks want constant excitement and attention, and unlike Cancers, they're not down for quiet nights in and long heart-to-hearts. While Cancers will likely provide their Leo partner with all the pampering they so desperately need, a lion is unlikely to provide that same care in return. And as much as Leos live for drama, a Cancer's constant waterworks and uncertainty will likely test a lion's patience.

Of course, astrology isn't everything, and I have a feeling this Cancer-Leo love connection is going to defy the odds.