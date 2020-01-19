It's been 12 years since every teenager in the mid-2000s said goodbye to BFF's Zoey Brooks and Lola Martinez from Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. The light-hearted TV show followed the tight-knit pair played by Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice, respectively, as they navigated life and love at Pacific Coast Academy. When the show ended in May 2008, the co-stars were tighter than ever, but now that over a decade has passed, fans might wonder if Victoria Justice and Jamie Lynn Spears are still friends. Well, I'll have all Zoey 101 fans know, y'all can rest easy knowing the co-stars are still cool.

In May 2012, Justice told New Zealand's Newshub she had lost touch with her co-star, telling the outlet, "Jamie changed her number a million times because people kept on getting it and bugging her and so we've kinda lost contact."

But that couldn't keep Justice from communicating with Spears via social media. In February 2017, Spears' daughter was hospitalized and in a "stable but critical condition" after driving her ATV into a pond. Many of Spears' Zoey 101 cast mates, including Justice, sent their well wishes to Spears and her then-8-year-old daughter.

"Everyone, please send healing prayers to @jamielynnspears daughter Maddie & their family. They could really use it right now," Justice tweeted.

It seems like Justice had her former castmate on her mind a lot around that time. About a month later, she posted a tribute to Spears in honor of their shared days on Zoey 101. In it, she tagged Spears and expressed her hopes for a reunion.

"#tbt to this little #Zoey101 moment #fondmemories @jamielynnspears & @ThePaulButcher miss u guys & the rest of the crew reunion soon plz," she tweeted.

That Zoey 101 cast reunion came two years later. In July 2019, Justice met up for dinner in Los Angeles with Matthew Underwood, Sean Flynn, Paul Butcher, Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, and Abby Wilde. Spears, however, was MIA. Don't be alarmed, though. It turns out Spears was busy working out of town, according to Justice.

"She didn’t [go] because she is currently filming in Atlanta so she wasn’t able to make it out unfortunately,” Justice told Life & Style in September 2019.

However, Justice and the rest of the cast looked to have an incredible time despite Spears' absence. But she definitely wasn't forgotten. They even sent Spears a video message.

"Hi Jamie! We miss you. We wish you could be here and we hope to see you soon," the group said in unison.

Spears came down with a bad case of FOMO, sharing the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I'm lame and fell asleep.... thank y'all for the video and hope to see y'all very soon" next to a heart and winky-face emoji.

Even though Spears missed out on the Zoey 101 cast reunion, there are no hard feelings. Just a few months later, Justice sang Spears' praises in to Life&Style.

“It’s great! I mean she’s killing it. I’m so happy for her. She seems like she’s so happy and she’s a great mom and yeah, I’m just really happy for her," Justice said.

While fans haven't seen Justice and Spears together publicly in years, the former cast members still seem like they're cool with each other and they clearly like to keep in touch over social media. Real life, parenting, and work may have kept them from seeing each other regularly, but that doesn't mean they aren't still friends. Plus, they grew up on Nickelodeon together, and that makes for an unbreakable bond.