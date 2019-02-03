Super Bowl Sunday has officially arrived, and I don't know about you, but my Tostito's scoops are so ready to touchdown into some homemade spinach artichoke dip. To celebrate the day, jerseys and beer koozies were pulled out, football-shaped snacks were made, and gossip about star-studded appearances commenced — because what's a party without notable celebs in attendance? After filling up your plate with wings and getting comfy-cozy by the TV, the number one question on your mind is likely, are the Kardashians at the 2019 Super Bowl?

By the looks of things so far, some of the Kardashian clan had other plans this Sunday. This morning, Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney posted on Instagram, and it looks like they stayed in LA. Kim posted a selfie in the car, with Kanye napping in the background; Kendall posted a video of Kanye's Sunday Service; and Kourtney also posted a couple of clips from Kanye's Sunday Service on her story.

(Kanye, I feel your vibes right now.)

I mean, it's quite possible that they hopped on a flight and are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, or maybe they stayed put and are watching the Super Bowl from the comforts of home today. Or, like many of us, they may be at a friend's big game day bash, complete with wings, nachos, and brews.

As far as Kylie is concerned, we have yet to see the celeb make an appearance at the Super Bowl — if she will. But leading up to the big day, many fans were buzzing on Twitter, wondering if Travis Scott would propose to Kylie Jenner at the Super Bowl. Will Kylie keep us updated on Instagram as to her whereabouts this evening? That's to be determined.

Twitter user @DopeAsManny tweeted the beginning of January, "Conspiracy theory: Travis Scott will get down on 1 knee to make a statement at the superbowl halftime show and to propose to Kylie."

Twitter user @DR3SZN had some thoughts on the topic as well, tweeting, "If travis really does propose to Kylie during his Super Bowl performance, my heart goes out to all the men who’d have just been set a bar they’ll never reach."

Travis Scott is one of the performers for the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, along with Maroon 5 and Big Boi. I mean, Scott did reveal in a Rolling Stone interview from December 2018 that he's going to pop the question to Kylie.

Whenever Travis does pop the question, the proposal will certainly get a lot of attention! And whether it happens tonight or another night, let's just say, every fan out there would be super excited to share the moment.

Now, back to the big game. If you're not a hardcore football fan, you're likely really just in it for the snacks and commercials right now. You're also hyped about seeing the star-studded halftime show that's sure to light up your Twitter feed. So get some captions ready for your Super Bowl Sunday pics with the squad, and keep your eyes peeled to see if Kylie and the Kardashians just might be posting some Instagram pics from their night as well!