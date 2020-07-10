Fan theories of all types have ruled the internet for years. As two of the biggest pop stars in the world, it's no surprise Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been at the center of countless amounts of those theories. That's why, in 2020, fans are wondering: Are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry cousins? Perry just spilled the beans, and the reality might not be what fans hoped for.

Apparently, speculation that Swift and Perry are distant cousins has been swirling around social media for years, and it's only become more talked about over the last few months while people have had a lot of time on their hands. So, during Perry's Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview on Friday, July 10, talk show host Sian Welby addressed the gossip.

"I read somewhere that your baby might have a very famous aunt," Welby told Perry. "Apparently, you and Taylor Swift are ninth cousins."

Perry, who looked completely shocked, replied: "Well, we fight like cousins."

Perry — who is pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloom —explained that she has no idea what started the rumors, but wouldn't be opposed to getting together with Swift to see if there is, in fact, any truth to it. "Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something," Perry said.

Watch Perry's hilarious reaction to the cousin speculation.

Perry and Swift's longstanding feud over Perry (according to Swift) "stealing" her backup dancers in the midst of Swift's 2013 Red tour, came to an end in May 2018 after the "Firework" singer extended a *literal* olive branch to Swift. Since then, the two have seemingly been on good terms, with Perry even appearing in Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video in June 2019.

While the pair might not be blood related, it's safe to say they are bonded in fame.