The official trailer for the movie adaptation of Cats was released on July 13 and it revealed the first look at two of Hollywood's biggest names in film and music, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift, working opposite one another. Behind-the-scenes videos of Cats rehearsals reveal the two even tangoed with one another in preparation for the film, and it got me to thinking, are Taylor Swift and Idris Elba friends? Turns out the celebs are more connected than you think.

It seems like Swift and Elba first worked together in 2016, when the two stars co-chaired the Met Gala. In speaking with The New York Times, Elba said the day was "great," but admitted at times he felt a little awko-taco.

"It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award," he started. "We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye [West]. I didn't know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, 'Oh, this is awks.'" Lol. However, he didn't seem to let that get into the way of building a cool bond with his co-chair. Speaking to Us Weekly, Elba revealed he and Swift danced together too.

In January 2019, Swift shocked audiences by making a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes. She walked arm-in-arm with the actor and DJ before presenting Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Backstage Elba spoke with Access Hollywood, sharing more on the "cool" relationship that he and Swift had built over the years.

"Taylor and I have known each other for years. We're cool. She's a great girl. Good girl. She's a great artist. She's got a really good heart and works hard," Elba said. Aww... that's what I say about my close friends too. The British actor then dished on the possibility of working together, "I'm hoping maybe Taylor and I can do a song. That'd be great." Yes, it would.

That brings me to my next point. Rumor has it Elba might appear on Swift's seventh studio album, Lover. Yeah, I know! *Squeals* According to an intense T. Swift thread about Swift's Love Secret Sessions on Reddit, Elba is going to make a cameo. No word on what form that cameo will take, but Redditors have their theories. Though, none of them seem to involve Elba on the ones and twos.

One Redditor proposed Elba would be making some sort of cultural commentary. The fan wrote, "Taking a shot in the dark here, but is the Idris Elba cameo him saying 'It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide' when he was asked about being a man in the #MeToo era??"

Umm... IDK, but if it is that is brilliant!

Another Redditor seemed to agree, commenting, "The idea of this being a clip in one of her songs has me more excited than I have been this far. That would be AWESOME." It seems like Elba's Me Too statement could very well be it, as another Redditor co-signed the cameo as "a sampling of an interview." So, my money is on the "Me Too" statement.

Also, if Swift actually puts Elba on the album, I'm going to assume they are pretty cool with each other. Like, who would put someone they don't like on their record that's going to live on forever and forever? No one, right? Eep, I can't wait. Only T-minus 11 days until T. Swift day people.