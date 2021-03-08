Starbucks is switching things up for spring, and if you're an iced tea fan, there's a big change you'll want the lowdown on. With the coffee chain offering customers more customization options this season, you may be wondering: Are Starbucks' Iced Teas sweetened? Here's everything you need to know about the change ahead of your next Starbucks visit.

Get ready to tailor your beverages to your liking, because standard orders of Starbucks' Iced Teas now come unsweetened. The chain implemented the switch on Tuesday, March 2 to encourage customization. As of March 2, your classic black, green, or passion tea at the coffee chain will include zero pumps of liquid cane sugar. Prior to the switch, a Grande Iced Tea came standard with four pumps of liquid cane sugar, and other iced tea options similarly included pumps of liquid cane sugar depending on the size of the drink.

If you like your sip a little sweeter than no sweetener, it's simple to adjust — just ask your barista to add however many pumps of liquid cane sugar you prefer for no extra charge. For Starbucks Iced Tea orders on the Starbucks app, you can indicate how sweet you'd like your drink by selecting "sweeteners" on the recipe page of the drink. To make your iced tea taste the same as the OG version, add four pumps of liquid cane sugar to your Grande Iced Tea.

Starbucks is also welcoming spring with its new Iced Shaken Espresso line, which joined the chain's permanent beverage menu on March 2. Inspired by Starbucks' Doubleshot on Ice, which was released in 2015, the classic Iced Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks Espresso with a hint of 2% milk hand-shaken together. There are also two non-dairy versions featuring Starbucks Blonde Espresso and plant-based milk: Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso.

Along with the new sips, Starbucks announced that Oatly oat milk joined chain's permanent offerings of plant-based milk options, so there are plenty of ways to customize your Starbucks order.

