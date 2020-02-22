There's seemingly no bond that's tighter than that of magical siblings on the Disney Channel. During their time playing wizards Alex and Justin Russo on Wizards Of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez and David Henrie became very close friends. So, when the show ended in January 2012, and Gomez went on to become a mega popstar, while Henrie continued acting with roles in Arrested Development and How I Met Your Mother, it was natural that fans began to wonder if Selena Gomez and David Henrie are still friends. With eight years behind them since Wizards ended, here's where they stand.

While playing siblings on the magical show, Gomez and Henrie actually fostered a bond as tight as blood relatives. Gomez attended Henrie's wedding in April 2017 and admitted she was an emotional wreck watching her "brother" enter another phase of his life.

"Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married," she wrote under a photo of the former cast members at the wedding. "Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!"

In June 2018, Gomez and Henrie embarked on an Italian vacation with a few of their friends. In between taking pictures with fans and eating mountains of tasty pasta (because what else do you go to Italy for?), Gomez and Henrie took a moment to meet Pope Francis, an experience many dream about. Gomez's friend Raquelle Stevens snapped a pic of the gang on their way into the Vatican together. Gomez is in the black dress and Henrie is on her right.

How cool is it that Gomez and Henrie shared this once-in-a-lifetime moment together?

When the BFFs aren't meeting religious royalty in Italy, they enjoy returning to their Disney roots (kind of). On July 4, 2018, Gomez and Henrie hit up Disneyland with some of their closest family and friends. Gomez shared a few of the photos from the magical day on Instagram with the caption, "Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people."

Here's a shot of them on a roller coaster together, too.

It seems like Gomez and Henrie enjoyed working together as much as they love hanging out together. So much so, they want a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. In fact, Henrie said he and Gomez already planned out the reboot in a September 2019 interview with The Downlow(d) on ET Live.

"Selena and I have a reboot,” said Henrie. "We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

Henrie explained their idea picks up where things left off. The Russo family would be divided after the show’s finale saw Alex chosen as the family wizard.

"What made the Russos special is that we were a family,” Henrie said. “So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later — start them off at the worst place ever, so throughout the series you give them a nice beautiful arc of reuniting.”

“So start them out divided," Henrie continued. "Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin’s like the principal who has a family now … Max has the sub shop but it’s run-down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”

Watch Henrie dish on his friendship with Gomez and the reboot at the 10:52 mark:

Looks like Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place cast a special spell on Gomez and Henrie. The former co-stars are super tight. They vacation together, attend each other's major life events, and speak often about working together, meaning they want to spend more time together. Hopefully fans are blessed with a Wizards reboot soon, but a reunion photo on Instagram will do just fine, too.