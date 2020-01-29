If you’ve been following Rihanna’s dating life, you know she’s reportedly newly single and back on the market — a true gift to anyone who’s ever hoped to shoot their shot. But according to sources, she might just be enjoying a brand new fling. The Sun reports Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating and keeping things “casual” for now. They were reportedly spotted out together at a concert in New York City on Jan. 17, and they reportedly shared a hotel suite during the trip. Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for Rihanna and A$AP about the dating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days,” a source reportedly told The Sun on Jan. 28. “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun.” The source explained that Rihanna reportedly isn’t super into the idea of defining the relationship right now, saying, “Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.” She was also reportedly spotted hanging out with Drake during that same Jan. 17 concert.

This news comes just a few days after sources reported Rihanna’s breakup with billionaire Hassan Jameel. On Jan. 17, Us Weekly and E! News reported that Rihanna and Hassan called it quits after almost three years of dating. According to People, it was their different lifestyles that ultimately led them apart. "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship," the source reportedly said. Between Rihanna’s music career, two fashion lines, and Fenty Beauty empire, and Hassan’s billion-dollar family business, these two moguls both probably had a lot on their plates.

Rihanna and A$AP have known each other for years. In 2013, A$AP opened for Rihanna on her “Diamonds” tour, and she appeared in the music video for his song “Fashion Killa." At the time, rumors swirled that they might have been hooking up behind the scenes. A$AP asserted they weren’t romantically involved, telling MTV, “I don't even look at her like that. She's sexy, but I'm good.” They’ve stayed friends, and were last seen attending the British Fashion Awards together on Dec. 2.

Is this 2020’s hottest new celebrity couple? Only time will tell, but it seems like our gal RiRi is embracing her newly single status. Plus, I'm just saying... a musical collab between these two would be epic. Sorry, Hassan who?