We know the continent has always held a special place in their hearts, but are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to Africa? It sounds totally out of left field, I know. But there's reportedly a chance the couple might actually be moving there in the near future.

Yes, they literally just made the move to Frogmore Cottage and, yes, they reportedly spent around £3 million renovating their new home, but they reportedly might be relocating soon. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry are possibly going to move to an entirely new country in order to fulfill "a role that involves the Commonwealth, charity work and promoting Britain." (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for the couple and did not hear back in time for publication.)

The location for this mysterious new role reportedly still hasn't been chosen and it's "unlikely to be decided until next year." That being said, Cosmopolitan reports that people are guessing that Harry and Meghan are going to wind up in Africa.

The two have been super open about their shared love for the continent since they first announced their engagement. They famously took a trip there together back in 2017 for Meghan's 36th birthday. "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars," he told reporters of the romantic trip during a photo call at Kensington Gardens. "Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

BBC News on YouTube

The pair even shared some pictures from their trip on their shared Instagram page last month:

In addition to camping under the stars there, Harry also does a lot of social justice work in the continent. Cosmopolitan reports that Harry is currently the president of the African Parks Network nonprofit and also spent an entire year in the Lesotho back in 2004.

While the location is still to be determined, deets on what the actual role will reportedly entail are a little more clear. According to the Daily Mail, the role will likely be taking advantage of Meghan and Harry's worldwide mega fame to bring attention to various causes. Honestly, if this is true, mad respect to both of them for really using their fame to raise awareness for causes that actually matter!

The move also reportedly wouldn't be permanent. According to the Daily Mail, the two would only have to be away from their chic new cottage for two or three years. So, basically, a year for each million they reportedly spent on renovating their new home! Relatable.

Regarding the alleged future move, a spokesperson for the royal family told Cosmopolitan that "any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles." This vague response obviously has us wondering whether or not the move will actually happen. The spokesperson didn't deny it, so it just might. But they didn't confirm either so, like, who knows?!

No matter where they wind up living, here's to hoping that Harry, Meghan, and their baby live a happy, healthy life together.