Before Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were a thing, Hilton always had Nicole Richie by her side. During much of the early 2000s, Hilton and Richie were inseparable as they grew up together and eventually starred in the hit reality series The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. However, as they both became more famous, their friendship began to change. They even feuded at one point. Since it's been over a decade since the show's end as well as the stars' infamous feud, fans are wondering whether Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are still friends.

Hilton and Richie related to each other on so many levels, including being wealthy socialite daughters of famous celebrities (Hilton is heir to the Hilton Hotels and Richie is fames singer and producer Lionel Richie). On each episode of The Simple Life, fans watched Hilton and Richie work together to take on more "mundane" tasks they'd never done before, like going grocery shopping and working at a fast food restaurant. Their hilarious chemistry was one of the reasons the show was a massive success.

However, things took a turn when rumors spread Richie was reportedly upset with Hilton for not inviting her to her 2005 Saturday Night Live hosting gig. As a result, Richie reportedly tried to get back at Hilton by screening a private video of hers at a party (but Richie denied the incident, according to People).

"It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends," Hilton said in an April 2005 statement shortly after the rumors spread. "Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it." While appearing on the Today show that November, Richie also revealed she and Hilton "grew apart" after their fight "turned into a much bigger thing than it is."

In 2007, the two stars reconciled in the Season 5 premiere of The Simple Life. "I don't even know why we're fighting. I think it's just the tabloids," Hilton told Richie.

"I just want to let you know half the things that the tabloids said that I said were not true," Richie said.

Seeing Hilton and Richie back together again was a dream come true for fans of the series. From then on, the stars had nothing but nice things to say about each other.

For example, during a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Richie couldn't help but gush about her long-time friend. "Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one," she said. Richie admitted they haven't talked in a while, but her "view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day."

Then, in 2018, Hilton and Richie reunited at The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, and their sweet interaction made it seem the stars were just as close as ever.

Hilton shared a photo of their meetup, captioning it, "Love you @NicoleRichie❤️ No one could make me laugh like you do. 🤣 #SimpleLifeReunion 👯‍♀️ #SanaSa 👑👑 #OG’s."

In 2019, Hilton appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and revealed she and Richie are still close friends. "I love Nicole. We were actually texting three days ago because it's our high school reunion, so she was reminding me of the date," she said.

That should end any lingering feud rumors for Hilton and Richie. The two childhood friends are still close AF. The only question is if the world will ever get that The Simple Life reboot it deserves.